GTA 6 Trailer 2 breakdown: 27 possible gameplay scenes

Rockstar Games released the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025. This was over a year after the first one, and a few weeks after the title's delay announcement. The visuals in it look incredibly realistic and have greatly impressed the gaming community. Rockstar also confirmed that the trailer consists of gameplay and cutscene footage in equal parts.

Which shot is gameplay and which is a cutscene, however, has not been revealed officially. Nevertheless, a fan on Reddit, u/piemack, has attempted to unravel this mystery, and their analysis has been appreciated by the community quite a bit. So with that said, let's look at the 27 possible gameplay scenes in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Note: This article discusses speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Here is a look at all 27 possible gameplay scenes in GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Gameplay transition

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 1/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first possible look at GTA 6 gameplay seems to have been provided in this shot, where Jason Duval, the title's male protagonist, walks into his house. This appears to be a cutscene to gameplay transition that Rockstar Games has used on many occasions before.

2) Jason driving

Possible gameplay scene 2/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second possible look at gameplay in the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be this shot of Jason driving.

3) Store robbery

Possible gameplay scene 3/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next possible gameplay scene in the trailer, per u/piemack, is this store robbery. Players can rob stores in GTA 5 Online, which may have been the reason behind this speculation.

4) First-person camera

Possible gameplay scene 4/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This shot from inside Jason's car might be a glimpse at Grand Theft Auto 6's first-person camera.

5) Gym mini-game

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 5/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This shot suggests that gym mechanics from GTA San Andreas might be returning in GTA 6. Redditor u/piemack believes this could be a look at its weightlifting mini-game animation.

6) Jason walking

Possible gameplay scene 6/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 6 trailer 2 scene potentially showcases Jason's walking animation. The beer bottles and the liquid inside them react realistically to the movement as well.

7) Potential new driving animation for Jason

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 7/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is another shot of Jason driving that u/piemack suggests could be gameplay. If it turns out to be correct, then we might see a new driving animation for the protagonist in which he rests his arm on the door.

8) Bank robbery

Possible gameplay scene 8/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Redditor u/piemack believes this bank robbery segment featuring Lucia Caminos (the female protagonist) and Jason could also be gameplay, but isn't completely sure. The camera work does make it seem more like a cutscene, but that remains to be seen.

9) Community service

Possible gameplay scene 9/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be this snippet, wherein Lucia collects trash likely as part of community service. However, the Redditor speculates it might be some sort of heist prep.

10) Lucia's expressions

Possible gameplay scene 10/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this shot, Lucia talks to Jason about "this place (likely their present home)" being just the start for them. Interestingly, u/piemack suggests even this could be gameplay, possibly due to Lucia's expressions not being as detailed as one would expect from a cutscene.

11) Jason's expressions

Possible gameplay scene 11/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This shot of Jason talking to Lucia is also believed by the Redditor to be from gameplay due to "blank" expressions.

12) Dancing mini-game

Possible gameplay scene 12/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some Grand Theft Auto games, like GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 5 Online, have dancing mini-games. This GTA 6 trailer 2 scene might be providing a look at the upcoming title's counterpart.

13) Window escape

Possible gameplay scene 13/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Redditor u/piemack suggests this shot of Lucia escaping from a window could be a gameplay bit featuring some sort of a scripted jump.

14) Potential drive-by animation

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 14/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This shot could be a glimpse at Grand Theft Auto 6's drive-by animation.

15) Potential fighting animation

Possible gameplay scene 15/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This segment takes place in the Port Gellhorn region of the GTA 6 map, and could be showcasing the game's melee fighting animations.

16) Cage fighting

Possible gameplay scene 16/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This part of the trailer shows Lucia cage fighting, which might be one of the GTA 6 side activities.

17) Grenade launcher in action

Possible gameplay scene 17/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene is this, wherein Lucia blows up some police vehicles using a grenade launcher.

18) Possible quick-time event

Possible gameplay scene 18/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this action-packed shot, Lucia is seemingly pinned down by another woman close to a plane's landing gear mid-flight. u/piemack suggests this could be a quick-time event.

19) Dragging a box

Possible gameplay scene 19/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 6 trailer 2 shot could be a part of a heist where players need to drag a box chained to their car.

20) Vice Beach

Possible gameplay scene 20/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This quick shot of the Vice Beach area in Vice City could be gameplay footage as per u/piemack.

21) Buzzard in action

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 21/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buzzard helicopter will return in GTA 6. This scene showed it in action and may be representing gameplay.

22) Jet ski

Possible gameplay scene 22/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene shows Jason and Lucia riding a jet ski.

23) Jason riding a motorcycle

Possible gameplay scene 23/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 shows a plane flying over and across pretty close to Jason as he rides a motorcycle.

24) Police chopper under attack

Possible gameplay scene 24/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two characters in a boat can be seen attacking a Vice Dale Police chopper in this shot.

25) Intense gunfight

Possible gameplay scene 25/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This scene showcases an intense gunfight in action and is believed by u/piemack to be from gameplay.

26) Jason jumps over

Possible gameplay scene 26/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The penultimate potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 is of Jason jumping over to a car being driven by Lucia. The Redditor uses Lucia's "blank" expression in this shot to justify their claim.

27) Driving to Vice City

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene 27/27 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final shot from the GTA 6 trailer 2 could also be from gameplay, as per u/piemack. It shows Jason and Lucia's car being driven towards Vice City.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More