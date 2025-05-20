GTA 6 Trailer 2 breakdown: 27 possible gameplay scenes

Rockstar Games released the much-anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025. This was over a year after the first one, and a few weeks after the title's delay announcement. The visuals in it look incredibly realistic and have greatly impressed the gaming community. Rockstar also confirmed that the trailer consists of gameplay and cutscene footage in equal parts.
Which shot is gameplay and which is a cutscene, however, has not been revealed officially. Nevertheless, a fan on Reddit, u/piemack, has attempted to unravel this mystery, and their analysis has been appreciated by the community quite a bit. So with that said, let's look at the 27 possible gameplay scenes in GTA 6 trailer 2.
Note: This article discusses speculations. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.
Here is a look at all 27 possible gameplay scenes in GTA 6 trailer 2
1) Gameplay transition
The first possible look at GTA 6 gameplay seems to have been provided in this shot, where Jason Duval, the title's male protagonist, walks into his house. This appears to be a cutscene to gameplay transition that Rockstar Games has used on many occasions before.
2) Jason driving
The second possible look at gameplay in the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be this shot of Jason driving.
3) Store robbery
The next possible gameplay scene in the trailer, per u/piemack, is this store robbery. Players can rob stores in GTA 5 Online, which may have been the reason behind this speculation.
4) First-person camera
This shot from inside Jason's car might be a glimpse at Grand Theft Auto 6's first-person camera.
5) Gym mini-game
This shot suggests that gym mechanics from GTA San Andreas might be returning in GTA 6. Redditor u/piemack believes this could be a look at its weightlifting mini-game animation.
6) Jason walking
This GTA 6 trailer 2 scene potentially showcases Jason's walking animation. The beer bottles and the liquid inside them react realistically to the movement as well.
7) Potential new driving animation for Jason
Here is another shot of Jason driving that u/piemack suggests could be gameplay. If it turns out to be correct, then we might see a new driving animation for the protagonist in which he rests his arm on the door.
8) Bank robbery
Redditor u/piemack believes this bank robbery segment featuring Lucia Caminos (the female protagonist) and Jason could also be gameplay, but isn't completely sure. The camera work does make it seem more like a cutscene, but that remains to be seen.
9) Community service
The next potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be this snippet, wherein Lucia collects trash likely as part of community service. However, the Redditor speculates it might be some sort of heist prep.
10) Lucia's expressions
In this shot, Lucia talks to Jason about "this place (likely their present home)" being just the start for them. Interestingly, u/piemack suggests even this could be gameplay, possibly due to Lucia's expressions not being as detailed as one would expect from a cutscene.
11) Jason's expressions
This shot of Jason talking to Lucia is also believed by the Redditor to be from gameplay due to "blank" expressions.
12) Dancing mini-game
Some Grand Theft Auto games, like GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 5 Online, have dancing mini-games. This GTA 6 trailer 2 scene might be providing a look at the upcoming title's counterpart.
13) Window escape
Redditor u/piemack suggests this shot of Lucia escaping from a window could be a gameplay bit featuring some sort of a scripted jump.
14) Potential drive-by animation
This shot could be a glimpse at Grand Theft Auto 6's drive-by animation.
15) Potential fighting animation
This segment takes place in the Port Gellhorn region of the GTA 6 map, and could be showcasing the game's melee fighting animations.
16) Cage fighting
This part of the trailer shows Lucia cage fighting, which might be one of the GTA 6 side activities.
17) Grenade launcher in action
The next possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene is this, wherein Lucia blows up some police vehicles using a grenade launcher.
18) Possible quick-time event
In this action-packed shot, Lucia is seemingly pinned down by another woman close to a plane's landing gear mid-flight. u/piemack suggests this could be a quick-time event.
19) Dragging a box
This GTA 6 trailer 2 shot could be a part of a heist where players need to drag a box chained to their car.
20) Vice Beach
This quick shot of the Vice Beach area in Vice City could be gameplay footage as per u/piemack.
21) Buzzard in action
The Buzzard helicopter will return in GTA 6. This scene showed it in action and may be representing gameplay.
22) Jet ski
This possible GTA 6 trailer 2 gameplay scene shows Jason and Lucia riding a jet ski.
23) Jason riding a motorcycle
This potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 shows a plane flying over and across pretty close to Jason as he rides a motorcycle.
24) Police chopper under attack
Two characters in a boat can be seen attacking a Vice Dale Police chopper in this shot.
25) Intense gunfight
This scene showcases an intense gunfight in action and is believed by u/piemack to be from gameplay.
26) Jason jumps over
The penultimate potential gameplay scene in the GTA 6 trailer 2 is of Jason jumping over to a car being driven by Lucia. The Redditor uses Lucia's "blank" expression in this shot to justify their claim.
27) Driving to Vice City
The final shot from the GTA 6 trailer 2 could also be from gameplay, as per u/piemack. It shows Jason and Lucia's car being driven towards Vice City.
