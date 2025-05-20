"He's coming, for his boat": GTA 6 fans speculate GTA 5's Michael to return in Vice City

While Grand Theft Auto fans are excited to meet new characters in GTA 6, they also hope to see some old ones return. One of them is GTA 5's protagonist, Michael De Santa. In fact, many fans believe Rockstar Games might've placed an Easter egg related to Michael in the upcoming title's second trailer in the form of a boat resembling his stolen yacht.

For instance, X user @21dpsArt uploaded a custom artwork of Michael in the style of Grand Theft Auto 6, and captioned it:

"He's coming, for his boat"

Interestingly, Michael De Santa's actor, Ned Luke, responded to this tweet and appreciated the fan-made artwork.

"This is awesome...⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

The boat in question appears in the initial moments of GTA 6 trailer 2, just outside the house of the title's male protagonist, Jason Duval. This has made a section of the fanbase wonder if it was Jason who stole Michael's boat in GTA 5, and whether the latter might come to Vice City to get it back.

Fans speculate about Michael possibly returning in GTA 6 (Images via X)

Ned Luke, notably, commented something along these lines while replying to the X post above:

"I’m coming Jason…For my boat"

However, this comment seems to be just a joke. Also, there are a couple of differences between these boats. For example, Michael's boat appears to have a wooden deck. The GTA 6 trailer 2 boat also has different fenders.

Not all fans believe Jason has Michael's boat (Images via X)

As can be inferred from the comments above, not everyone is on the same boat when it comes to this potential Michael De Santa easter egg in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Check out: Is GTA 5's Michael De Santa in GTA 6? Possible Easter egg explored

Could Michael De Santa from GTA 5 return in GTA 6?

Michael De Santa's official GTA 5 artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Michael De Santa's yacht got stolen in the GTA 5 story mode mission, Father/Son. A similar boat appearing in Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer has made fans speculate if this might be that exact vehicle.

Both titles are likely to be set in the franchise's HD Universe, and as Michael is quite a popular character, it wouldn't be surprising if he showed up in Vice City (a major location in the GTA 6 map).

It's rare for a GTA title's protagonists to appear in future entries. So, while there seems to be a very slight possibility of Michael returning, or at least being referenced in Grand Theft Auto 6, the odds don't look to be in favor of that much at this moment.

