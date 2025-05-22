"All focus on GTA 6 please!": GTA 6 fans take over Rockstar Games' latest post

Rockstar Games recently made an X post about the latest GTA Online weekly update, but most fans are talking about GTA 6 in the comments. The former, Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, has been entertaining players for over a decade now, and can still be fun to play. Regardless, most of the fanbase seems to be a lot more interested in the next Grand Theft Auto installment.
For example, X user @LFC_Felly's comment on the GTA Online weekly update post in question urged the developer to put all of its focus on Grand Theft Auto 6:
"All focus on GTA 6 please!"
Another fan, @iDragonHeartz, put a spin on Rockstar's post and stated that they are looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode, which has not been announced officially so far:
"We desperately seek adventures on the high seas in GTA 6 Online"
Furthermore, X user @justina51216550 enquired about a potential third trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. They also attached a clip featuring Jason and Lucia (the sequel's protagonists) in it that was recently released with the GTA 6 screenshots. @justina51216550 wrote:
"Need trailer 3 date!!"
Rockstar Games dropped Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer only recently, so a third one could be some time away, especially with the title's release now set for next year (May 26, 2026). Nevertheless, all the newly released media about the upcoming game seems to have excited fans even more.
Here are a few more comments from fans about Grand Theft Auto 6 on Rockstar's GTA Online weekly update post:
GTA 6's second trailer also crossed the 100-million-views mark on YouTube within a week — another great example of how eagerly fans await the next GTA installment.
Also read: Grand Theft Auto 6 Lego MOC by fan wows the internet
Rockstar promotes GTA Online weekly update but fans talk about GTA 6
The latest GTA Online weekly update is offering triple the usual payout on Taxi Work, double the regular rewards on A Superyacht Life missions, as well as a lot of other bonuses and discounts through May 28, 2025.
However, most of the Grand Theft Auto community is busy talking about the series' next entry, as can be inferred from all the comments above.
Unfortunately, now that Rockstar Games has delayed the GTA 6 release date to May 26, 2026 (over a full year away from the time of writing), fans will have to look towards Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer to keep themselves entertained in the meantime.
