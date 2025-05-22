  • home icon
  • GTA Online weekly update (May 22-28, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 22, 2025 11:03 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for May 22-28, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A new GTA Online weekly update is out, and this time, it involves sea adventures. Until May 28, 2025, Superyacht missions are handing out 2x bonuses, making them the best way to earn money in Los Santos this week. Moreover, finding Shipwrecks every day will also offer double rewards throughout the week. Furthermore, Taxi Work has become a profitable side business with 3x cash and RP for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Tiny Racers adversary mode is back with 2x rewards to all participants throughout the week. Two powerful weapons are also free to obtain from Gun Van, and up to a 40% discount is claimable on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The newest GTA Online weekly update is about ships and double bonuses (May 22-28, 2025)

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

$100,000 bonus

  • Finishing 3 Superyacht Life missions

Note that Rockstar Games' $3,000,000 offer is still claimable for eligible players.

List of all cars and vehicles to check in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 22-28, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Enus Super Diamond
  • Weeny Dynasty
  • Överflöd Entity XF
  • Grotti GT500
  • Grotti Cheetah

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Dewbauchee Specter

Premium Test Ride

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Invetero Coquette BlackFin
  • Dewbauchee JB700
  • Canis Seminole Frontier

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still collect LS Tags and earn related bonuses throughout the week.

Discounts to claim in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 22-28, 2025)

100% off (free)

40% off

  • Tactical SMG - (Plus benefits this week)
  • Annis Euros
  • Dinka Veto Modern
  • Vapid Flash GT
  • Declasse Drift Yosemite
  • Gallivanter Baller ST
  • Överflöd Autarch
  • BF Weevil
  • Declasse Hotring Sabre
  • Galaxy Super Yachts (and related modifications)

30% off

  • Grenades
  • Pipe Bombs
  • Tear Gas
  • Body Armour
  • Compact EMP Launcher

A new GTA Online weekly update will be released on May 29, 2025.

