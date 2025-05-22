GTA Online weekly update (May 22-28, 2025)

A new GTA Online weekly update is out, and this time, it involves sea adventures. Until May 28, 2025, Superyacht missions are handing out 2x bonuses, making them the best way to earn money in Los Santos this week. Moreover, finding Shipwrecks every day will also offer double rewards throughout the week. Furthermore, Taxi Work has become a profitable side business with 3x cash and RP for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Tiny Racers adversary mode is back with 2x rewards to all participants throughout the week. Two powerful weapons are also free to obtain from Gun Van, and up to a 40% discount is claimable on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The newest GTA Online weekly update is about ships and double bonuses (May 22-28, 2025)

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

$100,000 bonus

Finishing 3 Superyacht Life missions

Note that Rockstar Games' $3,000,000 offer is still claimable for eligible players.

List of all cars and vehicles to check in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (May 22-28, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Enus Super Diamond

Weeny Dynasty

Överflöd Entity XF

Grotti GT500

Grotti Cheetah

Luxury Autos Showroom

Överflöd Autarch

Annis Euros

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Specter

Premium Test Ride

Test Track Vehicle this week

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Dewbauchee JB700

Canis Seminole Frontier

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still collect LS Tags and earn related bonuses throughout the week.

Discounts to claim in the new GTA Online weekly update today (May 22-28, 2025)

100% off (free)

El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus members only)

Heavy Sniper - Gun Van

Minigun - Gun Van

40% off

Tactical SMG - (Plus benefits this week)

Annis Euros

Dinka Veto Modern

Vapid Flash GT

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Gallivanter Baller ST

Överflöd Autarch

BF Weevil

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Galaxy Super Yachts (and related modifications)

30% off

Grenades

Pipe Bombs

Tear Gas

Body Armour

Compact EMP Launcher

A new GTA Online weekly update will be released on May 29, 2025.

