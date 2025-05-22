How to get free Vapid GB200 in GTA Online this week (May 22 to 28, 2025)

The Vapid GB200 is finally back in the limelight as players can currently acquire it for free in GTA Online this week. The two-seater sports car is quite popular among the Grand Theft Auto community for its rally vehicle properties and resemblance to the real-life Ford RS200. The vehicle normally costs about $940,000; however, can currently be obtained for free as a Podium Vehicle till May 28, 2025.

Gamers must spin The Lucky Wheel in a certain way that it stops on the Podium Vehicle prize. However, the task isn't as simple as it sounds, and one may wonder if the rally car is even worth it. Let's quickly learn a few important details about the Vapid GB200 featured in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the rally car.

Vapid GB200 in GTA Online this week: Performance review (May 22 to 28, 2025)

The GTA 5 Online Vapid GB200 debuted in Los Santos in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC update. Since its arrival, many consider it an excellent vehicle to drive on both on-road and off-road terrains.

Powered by a single-cam turbocharged V6 engine, the GB200 possesses a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:06.443. The best part about the vehicle is its handling, which is excellent. Combined with its superb traction, it allows the ride to traverse through every type of terrain with ease.

Here are some of the popular vehicles that GB200 beat in terms of handling:

Vapid GB200

Pfister Comet SR

Pfister Comet Retro Custom

Dewbauchee Specter Custom

Hijak Ruston

Annis Elegy RH8

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Obey 8F Drafter

Lampadati Komoda

Annis Remus

Despite its slight tendency to understeer, the GB200 remains one of the best vehicles for completing certain missions like the A Superyacht missions or other jobs in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online Vapid GB200's design inspiration

Looking at the GB200's design, the rally car seems to be inspired primarily by the Ford RS200. However, some design cues are seemingly taken from the pre-facelift second-generation Subaru Impreza.

Furthermore, it has special liveries that make it look like special Ford RS200 models like the Forge Motorsport Pike’s Peak RS200 and Ken Block's Hoonigan Ford RS200.

Overall, it has a small rally-oriented but sports design that race enthusiasts can appreciate.

Final verdict

The Vapid GB200 is a great sports car to own in Los Santos. Even if gamers don't go off-road very often, the ride can be obtained for collection purposes. Since one can get it for free in GTA Online this week, this opportunity shouldn't be missed.

