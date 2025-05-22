GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions: How to unlock, payout, and more

Thanks to the latest update, GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions are back in the limelight. These are a series of missions with which players can earn a lot of money this week. However, these special jobs cannot be started simply like other contact missions; they require a hefty investment beforehand. While veterans may already know about this, some may still need guidance in accessing these missions and earning money from them.

To make things easier for gamers, this article shares everything to know about the GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions, including how to unlock them, payout, and more.

GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions in 2025: All you need to know

The GTA Online A Superyacht Life missions debuted in Los Santos in 2020 with the Los Santos Summer Special DLC update. Here are a few important details about these jobs that one should know about:

1) GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions: What exactly are these?

GTA Online Superyacht missions are special jobs led by Brendan Darcy, an important character who plays the role of the captain of players' Galaxy Super Yacht. These basically require players to help the captain deal with certain things like collecting undersea cargo, assisting wealthy clients, and retrieving stolen property.

The best part about these missions is that up to four players can work together to complete them.

2) How to start A Superyacht Life missions in GTA 5 Online? (How to unlock them)

As mentioned, buying a Galaxy Super Yacht is essential to access these GTA 5 Superyacht missions. Here's how to buy it in 2025:

Go to the DockTease in-game website. Select the Galaxy Super Yacht. Choose any one of three models of the yacht. Buy it.

It will cost $6,000,000-$10,000,000 depending on the type of yacht one selects. Once purchased, players can start the Superyacht Contact Missions by either of the following two methods:

Going to the yacht bridge and pressing the prompt button.

Calling the Captain from the in-game smartphone and requesting a job.

Once all of them are completed, these will be available to replay from the Jobs section of the Pause Menu.

3) How many GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions are there?

As of May 2025, these are six types of A Superyacht Life missions are available to earn money from:

Overboard Salvage All Hands Icebreaker Bon Voyage D-Day

4) GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions payout

Gamers can earn about $11,000-$25,000 depending on the mission. Till May 28, 2025, these jobs will be giving double rewards, so one can earn up to $50,000 per mission for the next couple of days.

The GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions are currently one of the best ways to earn money in the game if players have the necessary funds to own a Galaxy Super Yacht.

