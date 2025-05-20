7 problems from GTA Online that could ruin GTA 6 (if not fixed)

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, has greatly entertained fans over the years in the wait for GTA 6. Now that the series' next entry has been delayed to May 2026, the 2013 title has a bit more time in the spotlight. It has many enjoyable elements, and Rockstar Games has regularly added fresh content for free as well. However, it cannot be denied that the multiplayer is plagued by certain issues that must be rectified in the sequel.

Now, it should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode hasn't been announced officially yet, but it is expected to have one. So in this article, we will look at seven problems from GTA Online that could ruin GTA 6 if not fixed.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Grindy gameplay and 6 other problems from GTA Online that could ruin GTA 6 if not fixed

1) Security

Hackers and modders rank high on the list of the biggest problems associated with GTA Online. This issue is majorly related to the title's PC port, a platform for which Grand Theft Auto 6 hasn't been announced.

That said, as many GTA games have come to PC late, the next one might arrive on it eventually too. And if it does, Rockstar must up the security against hackers and modders significantly to ensure a fun and seamless experience for everyone.

2) No significant map updates

A look at the Vice City area of the GTA 6 map (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has been around for almost 12 years now, but its map has barely seen any noteworthy updates. The state of Leonida (where the GTA 6 map is set) looks immersive and expansive, but there will likely be a point when players get bored of roaming around the same streets.

Hence, the developer should add new areas or renovate existing ones to a degree over time to keep things fresh.

3) Grindy gameplay

The grindy nature of GTA Online's gameplay can make things boring (Image via Rockstar Games)

To make a lot of money in GTA Online, one basically needs to run multiple businesses and periodically execute heists. These things can be fun initially, but grinding them over and over can easily make the gameplay boring.

GTA 6's potential online mode should not feel like a job and instead focus on letting players have fun while making money.

Check out — GTA 6 Trailer 2 breakdown: 27 possible gameplay scenes

4) Inflated economy

GTA Online's economy doesn't make much sense as even average commodities can cost a fortune. Players have to continuously grind the same high-paying jobs to obtain most of the items.

So in GTA 6, Rockstar should try to implement prices of items in a way that better reflects their true value.

5) Poor payout for multiplayer modes

GTA Online Adversary Modes are fun but don't pay well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides heists and businesses, GTA Online has lots of multiplayer modes like Deathmatches, races, Adversary Modes, and more. Sadly, what they pay is not exactly worth one's time, and has made them significantly less popular compared to heists and businesses, even though they are fun.

If Rockstar adds any modes as such in GTA 6, they should be fun and pay good money as well. This could encourage the playerbase to interact with each other more and help the multiplayer element thrive.

Also check — Will GTA 6 have an online mode?

6) Monotonous businesses

GTA Online Biker Businesses, Bunker, and the Acid Lab basically run the same way (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, businesses are a great way to make a lot of money in GTA Online, and there are several options available. Unfortunately, most of them run on basically the same principle — periodically accrue supplies and then wait to sell the finished product.

That said, Rockstar Games has made a few of the recent additions, like the Salvage Yard and Bail Enforcement Office, a tad different from the older ones, which is a step in the right direction. In short, any businesses that GTA 6 might have should also vary from each other in terms of functioning.

7) Overpowered vehicles

Overpowered vehicles like the Pegassi Oppressor MK II or Grotti Vigilante can be a tool of chaos and destruction in the hands of GTA Online griefers. This has been one of the reasons behind players preferring to play alone in private lobbies, which takes away from the multiplayer experience.

Simply put, Rockstar Games should avoid adding any such vehicles in GTA 6. Futuristic rides like them don't seem to fit well thematically in a Grand Theft Auto environment either.

