Rockstar Games' offer of $3,000,000 in GTA Online now has a deadline

In March 2025, Rockstar Games announced a $3,000,000 (in-game currency) offer that players can claim in GTA Online. Despite it having eligibility criteria, many have taken advantage of the offer and claimed the free money in Los Santos. The offer didn’t initially have an end date, suggesting it might go on forever. However, that’s not the case anymore, and it does have an end date now.

Rockstar Games has quietly updated the offer page, which now shows an end date of June 12, 2025, giving eligible players only a few more weeks to claim the free money, if they haven’t already. This article further shares the eligibility criteria and other information one should know about the offer.

GTA Online’s free $3,000,000 offer by Rockstar Games ends next month: Eligibility criteria

A screenshot of the Rockstar Games' website with the $3,000,000 offer deadline (Image via Rockstar Games)

As can be seen in the screenshot, the Rockstar Games website now mentions an end date for the $3,000,000 offer in the following manner:

“Players who haven’t logged in to GTA online in the last 60 days can activate an exclusive offer for up to GTA$3,000,000 through June 12.”

While their official statement revealed the basic criteria of being eligible, there are some things that one should check for eligibility:

Must have a Rockstar Games account.

Must have linked their gaming console/platform account to their Rockstar Games account.

Must not have logged in to the multiplayer title in the last 60 days.

Must not have been suspended or banned by Rockstar Games at any time.

Must not have redeemed the offer already with the selected Rockstar Games account.

Those who are eligible can still claim the free $3,000,000 in GTA Online by following the steps below:

Go to the Rockstar Games offer page. Click on the Claim Now option. Sign in with your Rockstar Games account (the same one associated with your in-game character).

Eligible players will receive the free $1,000,000 deposited into their Maze Bank account within 72 hours. For the remaining $2,000,000, one must do the following by June 12, 2025:

Buy any Shard Card (Great White, Megalodon, or Whale) and get $1,500,000. Subscribe to the monthly GTA+ membership and get the remaining $500,000.

The offer is available on all currently supported platforms, including PS4 and Xbox One.

