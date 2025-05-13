Is GTA IV getting remastered? Leaked information explored

“Is GTA IV getting remastered?” is a question many in the Grand Theft Auto community have in their minds. A remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4 has been rumoured for the past several years, especially since the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Now, a new leak has surfaced online, indicating a possible GTA IV remaster launch very soon.

While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially commented on the matter at the time of writing, the report comes from a reputable leaker. On that note, let’s explore the leaked information about a potential GTA IV remaster.

Note: This article discusses speculations and leaks. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

Is GTA IV getting remastered? All you need to know

Is GTA IV getting remastered? A screenshot of Tez2's comment on GTAForums (Image via GTAForums)

GTA IV is the only game in the 3D/HD universe that hasn’t been remastered yet. Rockstar recently announced that GTA VI has been delayed and will be released in 2026. This leaves a window for a remaster of a game like Grand Theft Auto IV. Over the past 24 hours, many have questioned, “Is GTA IV getting remastered?” due to the leaked information indicating the same.

The source of the information comes from Rockstar insider and leaker Tez2. Replying to a fan query on GTAForums, they shared information regarding the future plans of Rockstar Games. According to them, the developers have been working on a GTA IV remaster port for almost a year.

The leaker continued by sharing a possible release date of the same:

“We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”

Is GTA IV getting remastered? A possible cover pic of the remaster port (Image via Rockstar Games)

This aligns with the delay of GTA VI to 2026 as Rockstar could easily release a remaster game and earn some quick cash while still polishing the next big title in the series. This would also keep the fanbase happy following the Grand Theft Auto VI release delay.

Tez2 weighed in by suggesting that the recent takedown of the LCPP mod also hints at the possibility of a GTA IV remaster being in the works.

If Rockstar Games releases the port later this year, fans can expect it to be sometime during the fall season (the original GTA VI release period). Furthermore, they can expect a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port, as PC gamers already have access to the GTA IV Complete Edition.

