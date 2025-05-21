"We got Lego GTA VI before actual GTA VI": Lego GTA 6 MOC by fan wows the internet

Grand Theft Auto fans are keeping themselves busy in various ways as they wait for GTA 6. In fact, some have taken quite a creative approach, such as Reddit user u/Messypandas, who has built a Lego MOC themed around the upcoming Rockstar Games title. For those unaware, the term MOC stands for "My Own Creation", which means a custom build.
Redditor u/Messypandas' Lego MOC features Grand Theft Auto 6's official logo as the backdrop, with a car resembling the protagonists, Jason and Lucia's car, as the centerpiece. The scene seems to be based on a shot from the very first GTA 6 trailer, which came out in December 2023.
The Reddit post has 1.7 thousand upvotes, as of this writing, and several comments, such as this one by u/Sileightyy:
"We got Lego GTA VI before actual GTA VI"
Another comment, by u/plasticbluepalm, described this Lego MOC as amazing, and said that it only needs Jason and Lucia's mini figures.
"Amazing, it just needs Lucia and Jason's minifigures"
Here are some more comments appreciating u/Messypandas's Grand Theft Auto 6 themed Lego MOC:
Interestingly, some believe it to be a 3D render or AI-generated.
Whether this is a physical Lego MOC or a 3D render, it looks quite impressive nonetheless, and is a fine example of just how much fans are excited for this game. Rockstar recently released GTA 6 trailer 2, and that has already crossed a significant milestone on YouTube.
GTA 6 trailer 2 has crossed 100 million views on YouTube
Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer on May 6, 2026. This was a surprise drop, unlike the first one, which was backed by an announcement. Nevertheless, it has already passed the 100 million views mark on YouTube, and, as of this writing, is sitting at 113 million views.
For comparison, the first trailer for GTA 5, which itself was a much-awaited game, came out in November 2011 and only has 122 million views so far on the platform.
Check out: How big is the Grand Theft Auto 6 map compared to GTA 5?
Because of things like these, and fan-made tributes like the Lego MOC mentioned above, Grand Theft Auto 6 is considered among the most-anticipated video games of all time.
Rockstar Games recently delayed it to May 26, 2026, but the GTA 6 screenshots, and character details provided alongside the new trailer seem to have quenched fans' thirst for a bit.
