5 new customization features we expect from GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans expect a lot from GTA 6. The community has been waiting for the new installment for over a decade, and the wishlist has been growing with time. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 is a feature-rich game, players expect more from its successor. Customization is one major aspect that would make the gameplay of the forthcoming title feel personal.

This article lists five new customization features that GTA 6 should incorporate into its gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 new customization options Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Safehouse customization

Rockstar should allow interior decoration in Grand Theft Auto 6's story mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 protagonists should be able to buy new safehouses and customize them. The feature should be similar (or better) to buying houses and apartments in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. At the same time, Rockstar Games should price the in-game houses well.

Jason and Lucia should also be able to change the interior colors, furniture, floor design, and various other things to make the house more personal.

2) Phone customization

The GTA 6 gameplay should consider taking phone customization to the next level. This time, Rockstar Games should allow Jason and Lucia to buy new phones to replace their default handsets. We expect the upcoming gameplay to include newer phone models – the open world should have stores selling them.

The in-game phones should also have extensive customization, such as taking photographs and setting them as wallpapers, downloading ringtones, and voicemail.

Also read: Is Liberty City in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations

3) Changing personal vehicles

Even though the upcoming protagonists are expected to have their own vehicles, there should be a feature to change them as required. Buying cars is already a thing in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, the feature is problematic – new cars do not replace the default one.

The developer should change this aspect and make purchased cars replace Jason and Lucia's default personal vehicles. This feature already works effortlessly in GTA Online. Thus, Rockstar should not face issues bridging it to GTA 6’s story mode.

4) Pet customization

Even though there are various types of animals in the open worlds of the Grand Theft Auto series games, only Franklin Clinton in GTA 5 has a pet dog named Chop. He was able to customize a few of its aspects. But the feature was discontinued some time ago.

Nonetheless, Jason and Lucia should be allowed to have pets and customize them to an extent. The GTA 6 trailer 2 showed a caged snake inside Jason’s house. There should also be an option to own and groom cats and dogs.

5) Body shape customization

Changing body shape should be a gameplay feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

The HD Universe GTA games have yet to get the body shape customization feature. The last time it was included was in the 2004 title, San Andreas. Rockstar Games should make gyms functional in the upcoming game and allow the protagonists to exercise.

Similarly, eating excessive food would make the characters gain weight. GTA 6 should bring back this feature from San Andreas.

