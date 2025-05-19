7 'Strangers and Freaks' characters from GTA 5 that GTA 6 must bring back

GTA 6 is expected to include a number of ‘Strangers and Freaks’ missions similar to those in Grand Theft Auto 5. While we expect new missions, Rockstar Games can also bring back some older characters from the 2013 title. Since the strangers and freaks are not hardbound to the storyline, their return will not impact the lore.

We list seven ‘Strangers and Freaks’ characters from GTA 5 that the studio should bring back in the next GTA title.

7 ‘Strangers and Freaks’ characters that we’d like to see return in GTA 6

1) Nigel

Nigel is one of the weirdest characters in GTA 5 that we meet as Trevor Philips. He and Mrs. Thornhill are tourists in America who do various questionable things in Los Santos. Considering their adventures in Los Santos are over, Rockstar should bring them as tourists to Vice City.

2) Barry

Barry is one of the few side characters who gets to meet each protagonist in GTA 5. He advocates for weed legalization and tries to lure supporters towards his purpose. This makes him a suitable character to bring back in GTA 6.

3) Mary-Ann Quinn

Mary-Ann Quinn is one of the wackiest characters in GTA 5 who challenges each protagonist to various fitness activities. One of the details in the GTA 6 trailer 2 included Jason Duval using a gym at the beach. Since fitness is expected to be part of the game, Rockstar should bring back some more Mary-Ann Quinn missions.

4) Omega

Rockstar should continue the alien conspiracy theories in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Omega is one of the characters who kept the alien conspiracy theories alive in GTA 5. The upcoming game is also expected to have various alien Easter eggs. Therefore, Omega should be there as a ‘Strangers and Freaks’ character, and help us explore them.

5) Marnie Allen

The Epsilon Program should return in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Epsilon Program has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time, and is expected to return in the upcoming title as well. Marlene "Marnie" Allen is one of the prominent associates who go to meet and lure new members to the program. She has been a part of the HD Universe since Grand Theft Auto 4, and Rockstar should include her in the 2026 title.

6) Hao

Hao’s customization should be left out in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hao and his Special Works customization have become an important part of the Grand Theft Auto gameplay. Even though he is currently located in Los Santos, Rockstar Games should consider bringing him back in GTA 6 as well. The State of Leonida should have a Hao’s Special Works customization workshop that players can access in story mode.

7) Sasquatch Hunter

Rockstar should not exclude Bigfoot-related theories from Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bigfoot has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto lore for a long time, and the Sasquatch Hunter kept it alive in GTA 5. Since Franklin already solved the Bigfoot mystery in the 2013 title, Rockstar should bring Sasquatch Hunter back in GTA 6. The Mount Kalaga National Park seems like a good area for the character to continue his hunt for the creature.

