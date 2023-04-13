How to play GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode for 2x bonuses this week (April 13 to April 19)

GTA Online’s new weekly event is finally here, allowing gamers to earn boosted payouts for participating in several activities, including attempting the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode. This is one of the most entertaining features through which gamers can earn twice the cash and RP through April 19, 2023, just by playing it in Rockstar Games' open-world offering.

The Tiny Racers Adversary Mode was added to GTA Online on April 25, 2017, and has been enjoyed by millions of gamers ever since. Those unfamiliar with this inclusion can take help from this article as it will share everything they need to know to play it.

A step-by-step guide to playing Tiny Racers Adversary Mode in GTA Online (April 13 to April 19)

To access the GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode, you must follow the following step-by-step instructions:

Step 1: Open the Pause menu

Open the Pause menu Step 2: Select the Online tab

Select the Online tab Step 3: Choose Jobs

Choose Jobs Step 4: Click on Play Job

Click on Play Job Step 5: Go to Adversary Mode

Go to Adversary Mode Step 6: Scroll down and select any of the available Tiny Racers games

There are a total of seven Tiny Racers Adversary Mode events in GTA Online that offer different tracks and add some much-needed variety to this racing game mode. Here’s a complete list of locations featured in this mode:

Tine Racers I

Tine Racers II

Tine Racers III

Tine Racers IV

Tine Racers V

Tine Racers VI

Tine Racers VII

Regardless of the location, players can earn double the money and RP by completing a match in the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode as part of GTA Online's latest weekly update.

Everything else to know about Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

Tiny Racers is a multiplayer Adversary Mode where players compete with each other on different tracks from a bird’s perspective view. They race together on a selected course filled with various power-ups, which are important to take advantage of in this time-restricted game mode. If a gamer is too far away from the leading racer or gets knocked out of the track, they get wasted immediately, thus, ending one round.

Tiny Racers' difficulty is in its fixed view, making it harder to predict any upcoming ramps and jumps. This has proven to play a notable role in making a huge difference in a player’s position during a match.

The one who reaches the finish line or leaves their opponents far behind gets awarded a point. On the other hand, the individual who earns the most points wins.

Here is a list of power-ups that can be found on the tracks in Tiny Racers:

Bomb

Rocket

Ability to fire guns

Reversing controls of opponents’ cars

Converting into Nagasaki Shotaro

Converting into BF Ramp Buggy

Converting into Ruiner 2000

With all the added rewards, Tiny Racers is definitely a game mode to try in GTA Online this week.

Poll : Have you played the Tiny Racers in GTA Online before? Yes No 0 votes