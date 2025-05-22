GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern's review: Design, performance, and more

The GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern is a Go-Kart that Rockstar Games introduced back in December 2020. While there are several sports cars, supercars, and muscle cars in the game, it's rides like these that add variety to the vehicle catalog. Being a go-kart, it goes without saying that players shouldn't expect too much in terms of performance. However, the vehicle can be considered somewhat of a collectible as there aren't many others like it.
For those interested, we review the Veto Modern in GTA Online, going over certain aspects like its possible design inspiration, performance statistics, and price.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: All you need to know
Rockstar Games dropped The Cayo Perico Heist DLC in December 2020, and with that came the Veto Modern go-kart in GTA Online. The multiplayer so far only has two such vehicles, which makes it unique.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Possible design inspiration
Most vehicles seen in Grand Theft Auto games appear to be iterations of real-life vehicles. However, in this case, the developer may not have gone for anything specific, and likely based it on common modern racing go-karts.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Performance
The Veto Modern can be equipped with the standard engine upgrades and Turbo Tuning during customization, but even then can only hit a top speed of 83.50 mph. This is per tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, Broughy1322.
That being said, the Go-Kart accelerates quickly after these upgrades, which compensates for the rather unimpressive top speed to a degree. It also handles fairly well.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Customizability
The Veto Modern has good customization options, especially in terms of cosmetics. Players can modify elements like the engine block, exhausts, steering wheel, pedals, and pick from various liveries.
Unfortunately, the Veto Modern is not compatible with exclusive modifications like Imani Tech upgrades, Armor Plating, or HSW Performance upgrades.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Price
The Veto Modern Go-Kart is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $995,000.
Note that Rockstar Games has discounted it by 40% through May 28, 2025, as part of a GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Final verdict
The Veto Modern can serve as a unique addition to one's garage in GTA Online. It is fun to customize and drive around the map in freemode. Those who are interested and have a lot of money can go for it. However, its price is too high for what it offers.
