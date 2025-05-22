GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern's review: Design, performance, and more

The GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern is a Go-Kart that Rockstar Games introduced back in December 2020. While there are several sports cars, supercars, and muscle cars in the game, it's rides like these that add variety to the vehicle catalog. Being a go-kart, it goes without saying that players shouldn't expect too much in terms of performance. However, the vehicle can be considered somewhat of a collectible as there aren't many others like it.

Ad

For those interested, we review the Veto Modern in GTA Online, going over certain aspects like its possible design inspiration, performance statistics, and price.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: All you need to know

Here's a look at the GTA Online Veto Modern Go-Kart (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games dropped The Cayo Perico Heist DLC in December 2020, and with that came the Veto Modern go-kart in GTA Online. The multiplayer so far only has two such vehicles, which makes it unique.

Ad

Trending

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Possible design inspiration

Most vehicles seen in Grand Theft Auto games appear to be iterations of real-life vehicles. However, in this case, the developer may not have gone for anything specific, and likely based it on common modern racing go-karts.

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Performance

Ad

The Veto Modern can be equipped with the standard engine upgrades and Turbo Tuning during customization, but even then can only hit a top speed of 83.50 mph. This is per tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto vehicle YouTuber, Broughy1322.

That being said, the Go-Kart accelerates quickly after these upgrades, which compensates for the rather unimpressive top speed to a degree. It also handles fairly well.

Check out: GTA Online Tiny Racers

Ad

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Customizability

Ad

The Veto Modern has good customization options, especially in terms of cosmetics. Players can modify elements like the engine block, exhausts, steering wheel, pedals, and pick from various liveries.

Unfortunately, the Veto Modern is not compatible with exclusive modifications like Imani Tech upgrades, Armor Plating, or HSW Performance upgrades.

Also check: Imani Tech vehicles

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Price

The Veto Modern Go-Kart is available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $995,000.

Ad

Note that Rockstar Games has discounted it by 40% through May 28, 2025, as part of a GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online Dinka Veto Modern: Final verdict

The Veto Modern can serve as a unique addition to one's garage in GTA Online. It is fun to customize and drive around the map in freemode. Those who are interested and have a lot of money can go for it. However, its price is too high for what it offers.

Ad

Check out other related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More