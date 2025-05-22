GTA Online Podium Vehicle (May 22 to 28, 2025)

There's a new weekly event currently live in Los Santos, and as always, a new GTA Online Podium vehicle is available for players to obtain. This time, it's none other than the Vapid GB200, a two-seater rally car that looks like a Ford RS200. The ride normally costs about $940,000 from Legendary Motorsport; however, players can get it for free this week by winning it as the Podium Vehicle.

However, it's not exactly a new car, and gamers may wonder if it's even worth acquiring in 2025. Let's quickly learn a few important details about the newest GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle/Car: Performance and design (May 22 to 28, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update by Rockstar Games has featured the Vapid GB200 as a Podium Vehicle till May 28, 2025. Apart from a strong resemblance to the Ford RS200, it seems to be inspired by the 2nd-generation Subaru Impreza (pre-facelift). Here are some of its main visual characteristics that one can notice:0

Front body

Plastic extender at the bottom.

Rectangular mesh intake.

License plate.

Two sections for circular fog lamps.

Thin meshed grille bearing the Vapid logo.

Main circular headlights.

Curved hood.

Two protruding sections.

Two small intakes.

Side body

Flared fender arches.

Large side skirts, aligned with the lower door line.

Small intakes on the rear fenders.

Colored ridges.

Black trim around the windows.

Colored mirror shells.

Wide roof scope.

Rear body

Large intakes behind the cabin.

Ducktail spoiler.

Exposed roll cage and engine bay.

Black panel for the license plate.

Rectangular tail lights.

GB200 badge.

Twin exit vents.

Two-element plastic diffuser.

In terms of performance, the Vapid GB200 runs on a single-cam turbocharged V6 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. According to Broughy1322, the ride can go up to a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and can take about 1:06.443 to complete a lap on average.

GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life

Should you get the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle?

The GB200 is usually considered a great choice for off-roading in the game due to its rally vehicle characteristics. It possesses excellent traction, good braking, agile handling, and incredible stability. All of this makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online that players can use for completing day-to-day objectives.

Moreover, as the ride can currently be claimed for free as a GTA Online Podium Vehicle, one shouldn't miss the opportunity and try to collect it by May 28, 2025.

