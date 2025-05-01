GTA+ benefits and bonuses (May 1–28, 2025)

The newest set of GTA+ (or Plus) benefits for May 2025 is now available, and this time, it’s majorly about earning money from Garment Factory. Members can now claim a free vehicle by Mammoth, as well as other monthly perks. However, it’s now necessary to own McKenzie Field Hangar to enjoy all of the membership benefits being offered by Rockstar Games this month.
For the last two months, the Plus subscription has been available for PC (Enhanced, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5) for a fee of $7.99 per month. Those wishing to claim the benefits but aren’t subscribers can buy the membership anytime this month and enjoy all of the rewards.
Let’s quickly learn all the important details about the latest GTA+ benefits and bonuses for May 2025.
New GTA+ (Plus) bonuses and benefits for May 2025: Free Patriot Mil-Spec, 2x bonuses, and more
The new GTA Online weekly update added a new group of GTA+ benefits to the game. This allows subscribers to enjoy new monthly perks, which include a free Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec. This four-seater off-road SUV looks like a Hummer H1. In terms of speed, it can go up to 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:16.043.
The Plus subscribers can claim it for free either from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or The Vinewood Car Club. Moreover, the new GTA Plus benefits for May 2025 include free Magenta/Orange Flip Chameleon Paint as well as Magenta/Orange Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint.
Furthermore, the new GTA+ bonuses allow the members to enjoy the following payout boost and discounts throughout the month:
- 2 x Cash and RP on Payphone Hits
- 2 x Cash and RP on The Titan Job
- 2 x Cash on Garment Factory
- 50% discount on Imani Tech upgrades
- 50% discount on Agency
As always, subscribers can claim new apparel as part of the latest GTA Plus benefits for May 2025:
- Bigness Sketches Shirt
- Bigness Sketches Jeans
GTA+ benefits for May 2025 at The Vinewood Car Club
The following vehicles can be purchased by the subscribers at a 20% discount this month:
- Declasse Scramjet
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Dinka Jester RR
- Vapid Caracara 4x4
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio
- Maibatsu Monstrociti
- Progen T20
- Progen Emerus
That’s all about the important GTA + benefits and bonuses for May 2025. Rockstar will release new ones after May 28, 2025.
