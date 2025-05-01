With every new weekly update comes a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle, and this week is no different. Rockstar recently released a new in-game event, adding new sets of wheels for players to claim solely by their luck. Till May 7, 2025, an Emperor ETR1 can be acquired for free as the newest Podium Vehicle at The Lucky Wheel. This is a great way to collect the supercar that would otherwise cost about $2 million.

However, the ETR1 isn’t exactly a new vehicle, and gamers may wonder if the ride is even worth the effort. Let’s quickly learn important details about the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle that may help with decision-making..

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle ETR1: Design and Performance (May 1 to May 7, 2025)

The ETR1 is back in the limelight thanks to the recently released GTA Online weekly update by the developer. By being available as a Podium Vehicle, it can now be acquired for free for the next couple of days. The supercar is seemingly inspired by the real-life Lexus LF-LC Vision Gran Turismo.

Furthermore, its unique and bulky profile also resembles the following real-life automobiles:

Lexus LFA – Front fascia and bonnet

Gazoo Racing Lexus LFA – Spoiler

Toyota FT-HS – Front intake

Toyota FT-1 – Headlights and vents below them

2011 Scion FR-S Concept – Tail lights

1st-generation Toyota 86/ Scion FR-S/Subaru BRZ – Roofline

2008 Lexus SC430 GT500 – Wide-body kit

Lexus RC F GT500 – Rear fenders, side skirts, and exhaust placements

The Emperor ETR1 runs on a V6 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. As per the in-game files, the vehicles possesses a top speed of 98.49 mph (158.50 km/h). However, it can go up to a maximum speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), as tested by popular analyst Broughy1322. The supercar also takes about 1:00.593 to complete a lap on average.

Should you get the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle? (May 1 to May 7, 2025)

The ETR1 generally costs $1,995,000 from Legendary Motorsport. With a top speed of 121.25 mph, the vehicle seems to be a bit overpriced, as others can perform better at a similar price. It doesn’t make any sense to get the ETR1 for full price in 2025. However, as players now have a chance to get it for free, they should definitely collect it and use it for certain activities.

The next GTA Online Podium Vehicle will be available on May 8, 2025.

