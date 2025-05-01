GTA 5 Online hack to win the Podium car every time apparently still works

A GTA 5 Online hack lets players win the Diamond Casino Podium car every time. It surfaced quite a while ago, and what's interesting is that it still seems to work. Rockstar Games often patches these out, but this one has evaded that fate so far. Winning a Podium car the usual way isn't easy, but this hack can tip things in your favor.

The GTA 5 Online hack in question basically involves spinning the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel via a controller stick in a specific manner. It can take some time to perfect, but once learnt, can be very useful.

Winning the Diamond Casino Podium car becomes much easier with this GTA 5 Online hack

With every GTA Online weekly update, a new car is placed on the Diamond Podium. To win it, players must spin The Lucky Wheel and hope that the prize marker lands at the free vehicle reward.

There are are 19 other rewards on the wheel, which makes the Podium car winning odds quite unfavorable. However, this GTA 5 Online hack can apparently boost your chances. The first thing one needs is a controller, and the other is what many in the playerbase refer to as a "fresh wheel."

This term basically means a casino wheel that hasn't been spun before. To obtain that, one should head over to an Invite Only session. Here's what they need to do afterwards:

Step 1 : Approach The Lucky Wheel and press the prompted button to spin it.

: Approach The Lucky Wheel and press the prompted button to spin it. Step 2 : Wait exactly for two seconds after the " Use L to spin " notification pops up

: Wait exactly for two seconds after the " " notification pops up Step 3: In the next two seconds, slowly push the controller's left stick to the 9 o'clock position and slowly move it along the curvature to the 6 o'clock position.

If this is executed correctly, The Lucky Wheel should spin slowly and land at the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. As mentioned, perfecting it may take a few attempts.

GTA Online Emperor ETR1 in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The May 1, 2025 weekly update has placed the Emperor ETR1 on the Diamond Casino Podium. It's a decent super car, and since it's a removed vehicle, now seems like a good time to try this GTA 5 Online hack and add it to your collection.

