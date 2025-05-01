It’s the first week of May 2025, and the new weekly update of the month is now featuring a new GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car. This time, it’s Obey I-Wagen that gamers can collect by participating in the LS Car Meet Series and finishing the event in the top five positions for two consecutive days. It’s a great way of getting the ride for free, which normally costs about $1,720,000.
Let’s quickly learn all the important details about the newest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car available till May 7, 2025.
The fresh GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week is the I-Wagen: Design and Performance (May 1 to 7)
With the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Obey I-Wagon has returned to the limelight as the newest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week. It is a four-seater electric SUV seemingly inspired by the real-life 2018 Audi Q8 e-tron SUV. It also seems to have taken some design notes from the following:
- Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron SUV
- Second-generation Audi Q5
- Second-generation Audi A1
- Volvo XC40
- Dacia Sandero Stepway
Overall, the I-Wagon has an almost true-to-life design as one can expect from the Audi Q8 e-tron SUV. In terms of performance, it is powered by an electric battery powering all wheels in a 58-48% ratio.
The latest GTA5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car can reach a top speed of 94.00 mph (151.28 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:08.985.
Also Check: How to get free Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online this week (May 1 to 7, 2025)
Is it worth getting the newest GTA 5 Online LS Car Meet Prize Car this week? (May 1 to 7)
The Obey I-Wagon is classified as an SUV in the game; however, it performs extraordinary for its type. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.2 seconds, making it the quickest SUV in the entire game. While it’s lackluster in terms of top speed, players won’t find any difficulty in using the vehicle for completing certain day-to-day activities, especially tackling the traffic.
As it’s currently available to be claimed for free, it’s definitely worth getting and increasing the vehicle collection.
Also Check: GTA Online Podium Vehicle
The next LS Car Meet Prize Car will be available on May 8, 2025.
