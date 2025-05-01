GTA 6 story predictions based on leaks: Mystery of Lucia and Jason

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the GTA 6 story, we have plenty of details to theorize a narrative for the upcoming game. The notorious September 2022 leaks disclosed around 90 clips from the game. Even though most of the clips were simple demonstrations of new features, some also included footage loosely resembling missions.

While the leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions, this article tries to predict some GTA 6 story details based on the September 2022 clips.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

A theory on how Lucia and Jason may emerge in the GTA 6 story

Lucia and Jason are rumored to be based on Bonnie and Clyde in the GTA 6 story. The first official trailer also showed a romantic connection between the duo, giving more weight to the rumor. In the leaked GTA 6 footage, we saw Lucia taking a lead role over the male protagonist.

During the Hank Waffles robbery scene in the leaks, Lucia takes charge and leads Jason for various things. In another scene in the leaked footage, both characters were seen fleeing from the cops. While Jason drove the car, Lucia was in the trunk bed, actively firing at the cops.

We predict that Lucia may take the commanding role in the story of GTA 6. The first official trailer of December 2023 was also predominantly focused on her. While Jason was there, Rockstar Games did not confirm his name.

The leaks from September 2022 also included some clips of Jason. However, based on his actions, we can assume that the male protagonist could be a tight-lipped character in the GTA 6 story. He did not make any noise, even when firing recklessly.

Jason appeared to be a calm and controlled character, the opposite of seemingly hot-headed Lucia. Some fans also theorized that he could be an undercover cop or an ex-cop. If the theories are true, Jason’s appearance in the leaks and the trailer is on point. The character only said one word — “trust" — in the official trailer.

However, these are just predictions based on the information we have. We will have to wait for the GTA 6 release date to know the accurate details.

