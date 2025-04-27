Tom Henderson clarifies GTA 6 release date speculation

As we gradually approach fall 2025, gaming fans are eager to know the GTA 6 release date. While Rockstar Games has yet to make any new announcements after December 2023, Tom Henderson (a popular journalist and insider) recently predicted that the studio should drop some news soon.

However, he later also clarified that it was just a mere speculation that should not be taken at face value.

Tom Henderson clarifies his stance on the GTA 6 release date speculation

On April 25, 2025, Tom Henderson took part in an online discussion on the Insider Gaming YouTube channel, where he talked about the GTA 6 release date and various other things. In regard to some new news of the upcoming game, he stated:

“...I think, if it’s coming out this year, we should hear something in the next two weeks.”

Tom made his statement in relation to the upcoming Earnings Call Meeting of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company), which is scheduled for May 15, 2025. He further stated:

“That’s not like a leak or anything like that. That’s speculation, just simply because they have to, right?”

Also read: When is GTA 6 supposed to come out?

Fan accounts quickly picked up Tom’s statement and began to share it on social media. To further clarify his statement regarding the GTA 6 release date, he said that it was just his personal opinion, and he was not certain if the company would make the announcement or not.

While there have been many predictions in the past, the GTA 6 release date is still unknown. Readers are advised to wait for an official announcement either from Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games.

