5 reasons why GTA 6 will likely be released in 2025 despite delay rumors

Rockstar Games dropped the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, announcing 2025 as its release year. A few months later, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, announced a narrowed-down release window, targeting the latter half of 2025. While many fans rejoiced at the prospect of finally getting a new Grand Theft Auto title, the lack of fresh information and showcases has been concerning for many. Naturally, this has become the basis of potential delay rumors.

However, there are still reasons to believe that the long-awaited title should be out on time. For those interested, here are five reasons why GTA 6 is likely to release in 2025 despite delay rumors.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why GTA 6 will likely release in 2025 despite delay rumors

1) No indications of a delay

Fall 2025 is when Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to launch (Image via Rockstar Games)

After releasing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December 2023, Rockstar Games has been completely silent. The developer hasn't uttered a word on the sequel, and as mentioned, this silence has become a reason for concern among fans and the basis for delay rumors.

The logic behind these rumors is that since Rockstar hasn't had anything to show, the title might not be ready, and hence, could get delayed. That said, there have been no indications of a delay as far as things are concerned officially. Take-Two Interactive announced in May 2024 that Fall 2025 is being targeted as its release window, and hasn't deviated from it so far.

2) Strauss Zelnick's recent statement

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, was recently interviewed on Bloomberg's Wall Street Week show, during which he was asked why Grand Theft Auto 6 was such a secret. Zelnick responded by saying that they want to maintain the anticipation and excitement, and have found that marketing relatively close to a title's release window is better.

The lack of a GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, and other forms of marketing contributed to delay rumors, but this statement from Take-Two's CEO explains their absence thus far.

3) Reliable leaker seemingly suggesting a mid-November launch

Leaker Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) made a cryptic post a few days ago featuring Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork. The caption stated "Remember remember the middle of November.", seemingly suggesting that mid-November could be when GTA 6 releases.

This is still unconfirmed information and should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it should also be noted that Detective Seeds was correct about there being an Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster well before its official announcement.

4) Release windows of other Take-Two titles

Grand Theft Auto 6 is not the only big release under Take-Two Interactive in 2025. Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are also scheduled to come out this year. The former has a September 23 release date, and the latter is officially planned for summer, with an alleged leak suggesting a potential August 8 launch.

It goes without saying that Take-Two would want to avoid clashes between its own titles to prevent one from impacting the other. The gaps in their release windows suggest the same. Hence, GTA 6 could come out in late October or November, observing a similar gap, and still launching within its planned Fall 2025 release window.

5) Rockstar may have learnt from past mistakes

GTA 5 delay announcement (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the last two big releases from Rockstar Games, and both were delayed. This has been a contributor to the GTA 6 delay rumors as well, along with the lack of new information.

That said, just because past titles were delayed doesn't mean GTA 6 has to be too. Rockstar is a very big studio, one of the biggest in the industry, and they might have already figured out what went wrong on those occasions to prevent further delays.

