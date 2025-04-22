5 reasons why GTA 6 delay to 2026 won't be a bad thing

GTA 6 has not been delayed by Rockstar Games as of writing. In fact, it is still on track for a Fall 2025 launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, the lack of any new information for a while has made a section of fans worried about a potential delay. The last few big Rockstar titles, such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, also faced delays, and that has added to the concerns.

That said, even if it were to be pushed back, that might not be all bad. Let's look at five reasons why a possible GTA 6 delay to 2026 may not be a bad thing.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 reasons why a GTA 6 delay to 2026 may not be a bad thing

1) Opportunity to iron out any issues

Here's how Rockstar is describing Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has called Grand Theft Auto 6 the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series so far. Not much has been showcased from the title gameplay-wise, but the statement does suggest that it may have lots of intricate features.

If so, then a potential delay would allow developers more time to iron out any issues and deliver the Grand Theft Auto sequel in the best possible state at launch.

2) Avoid a Cyberpunk-like situation

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the very best AAA games out there today, but things were drastically different at launch. This CD Projekt Red title was highly anticipated, somewhat like GTA 6 is at the moment.

However, its launch was a mess, full of bugs, glitches and poor performance on consoles. Rockstar itself has been in a similar situation with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition's release . So just as mentioned earlier, a delay to 2026 that helps in avoiding this kind of a situation would not exactly be a bad thing.

3) Chance to potentially add more features

Some of the cars that GTA 6 will feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides fixing any issues that may exist, extended time in development might allow Rockstar to perhaps add a few more features in GTA 6. Fans not only want to see some of the best parts of older Grand Theft Auto games return, but brand new additions as well.

Although we don't know what all is already in the sequel at this point, more ways to interact with its virtual environment should only help in enhancing the experience.

Check out: GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor explored

4) More time for other games in the limelight

GTA 6 is arguably the biggest release of 2025, but the year is packed with more notable titles.

Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, and Ghost of Yotei are some of big video games set to come out in 2025. If Grand Theft Auto 6 gets delayed to 2026, other releases would have more time in the limelight, allowing gamers to enjoy them properly.

Also check: Mafia The Old Country's recent leak gives GTA 6 fans hope amid delay concern

5) Room for a big GTA Online DLC

Grand Theft Auto fans have faced a long, excruciating wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, and those on PC will seemingly have to wait longer as the title hasn't been announced for their platform. Having to wait even more in case of a delay to 2026 would very likely hit them like a ton of bricks.

That being said, the empty window could instead be filled with a big and exciting GTA Online DLC. The last few have been decent, but smaller in terms of scale, so a major update before the sequel could dispel some of the disappointment and perhaps act as a fitting send-off for the 2013 multiplayer.

