"Got a PS5 Pro mainly for GTA 6 release": Rockstar's GTA 6 seems to be already selling consoles

Rockstar Games is targeting a Fall 2025 release window for GTA 6. The title — the first new Grand Theft Auto entry in over a decade — will be available on current-gen consoles at launch. Given all the excitement, it is expected that these consoles might see a boost in their sales once the game comes out. However, it seems that players are already buying them to prepare for Grand Theft Auto 6's release.

Redditor u/Fabuco made a post on the platform asking how many would be buying a console just to play the title. To this, u/WheresWagner responded by stating that they got a PS5 Pro primarily to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

"Got a PS5 Pro mainly for GTA 6 release"

"Got a PS5 Pro mainly for GTA 6 release"

Another Redditor, u/ArnabRahman7, claimed that they had done the same, as they couldn't wait for it to come on PC.

"Did the same, I can’t wait another year for it to come to pc"

Fans are already buying consoles to prepare for the GTA 6 release 1/4 (Image via Reddit)

Similarly, u/quagley said that despite not liking console gaming, they have decided to buy a PS5 to play Rockstar's next release.

Fans are already buying consoles to prepare for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release 2/4 (Image via Reddit)

Note that Rockstar Games has not announced a Grand Theft Auto 6 PC port. However, since most Grand Theft Auto games have released later on PC, fans expect that will be the case with the upcoming installment as well.

Interestingly, Redditor u/notevenrealuser stated that they will buy a pre-owned PS5 and then sell it when or if the title releases on PC.

"I will buy a used ps5 and sell it as soon as the game releases on pc"

Fans are already buying consoles to prepare for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release 3/4 (Image via Reddit)

Here are a few more comments from fans who claimed they would be buying a console to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans are already buying consoles to prepare for the Grand Theft Auto 6 release 4/4 (Image via Reddit)

A concrete GTA 6 release date hasn't been revealed just yet, but as already stated, the game is scheduled to come out in Fall 2025.

Excitement for GTA 6 continues despite no new showcases in over a year

Hardly any video game has generated as much hype as Grand Theft Auto 6, at least in recent memory. Its first trailer, released in December 2023, is the only official showcase that's out there so far. However, the excitement hasn't died down, with fans constantly building theories predicting a possible release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. And as can be inferred from the reactions above, many would be purchasing a console just to play it.

The lack of news has been concerning for some fans as well, but Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick recently revealed that they prefer marketing relatively close to a title's release window. So, as we get closer to Fall 2025, more trailers, screenshots, and other things like the GTA 6 cover reveal should start surfacing.

