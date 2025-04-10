Should Rockstar release GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2? Pros and Cons explored

GTA 6 and Nintendo Switch 2 are two big upcoming releases in the gaming world. The former is a long-awaited sequel to Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 5, and the latter is a successor to the popular hand-held console, Nintendo Switch. However, the two won't be crossing paths as things stand at the moment. Some big titles have been announced for Switch 2, but Rockstar's upcoming release, GTA 6, is not one of them.
This doesn't mean it will never happen, but the chances seem low now. However, a pertinent question in this regard is whether Rockstar Games should consider releasing GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in the future. This article will discuss the pros and cons of the same.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and personal analysis.
Exploring the pros and cons of a potential GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 release
One of the biggest pros of releasing GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 would be the hand-held console playerbase finally getting a major Grand Theft Auto title. The original Nintendo Switch user base has been very vocal in demanding a Grand Theft Auto 5 port for the platform, which never got realized.
Although Rockstar Games released the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Switch, it was just a remaster of three older titles (classics nonetheless) from the series. Additionally, going by the first GTA 6 trailer, the upcoming game looks heavily demanding. The developers themselves have said that this is the biggest and most immersive entry in the series so far.
Check out: Grand Theft Auto 6 price rumor of $100, explored
So, it would be a major technological achievement if this title was able to run on Switch 2. This might motivate other video game developers into attempting the same, eventually bringing more complex and expansive titles to hand-held consoles.
And then at the very least, a portable Grand Theft Auto 6 experience would be quite something. However, as good as the prospect sounds, there might also be a couple of drawbacks.
Potential GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 release: Cons
Given how demanding Grand Theft Auto 6 looks right now, some omissions would very likely have to be made to bring it to hand-held. This could range from feature removals to a considerable drop in image quality or performance. Rockstar Games could still end up making a lot of money from this kind of a Switch 2 port, but would that be good enough for fans?
Also check: Why GTA 6 price of $100 seems more likely after the reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices
Developing a "stripped-down" port could also take up a lot of the developer's time, which in turn might affect the title's post-launch support on other platforms, or push a sequel even further back.
Gamers have waited almost 12 years for a new Grand Theft Auto game and are not fans of such long gaps between successive releases. Therefore, while releasing GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2 could be good in some aspects, it might be just a little negative overall.
