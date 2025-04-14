Exploring all legit GTA 6 leaks so far (2025)

Social media posts claiming to be GTA 6 leaks have been a common sight for some time now. Most of these so-called leaks have proven false, fan-made, or include AI-generated images and videos. And while many are quite impressive, at the end of the day, they are merely fabricated.

However, there have been a few legitimate leaks associated with the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel. In fact, one of them is the biggest leak in gaming history.

In this article, we explore all legitimate GTA 6 leaks thus far. Developer Rockstar Games has confirmed them, so we know they are genuine.

All legit GTA 6 leaks so far: Everything you need to know (2025)

In July 2022, renowned video game journalist Jason Schreier reported that Grand Theft Auto 6 would have a female protagonist and that its map would feature a fictional iteration of Miami. Rockstar Games didn't confirm any of this at the time, and despite Schreier being a highly reliable name, the information could not be confirmed.

However, a couple of months later, in September, Rockstar fell victim to one of the biggest leaks in gaming history. A network intrusion caused almost an hour's worth of Grand Theft Auto 6 development footage to be leaked online.

The footage was uploaded in bits in the form of around 90 clips. They provided the first, albeit unfinished, look at the title. Just as Jason Schreier had reported, the clips showed a female protagonist named Lucia, while the map looked to be set in Vice City, Grand Theft Auto's version of Miami.

However, many were still skeptical, but Rockstar soon acknowledged the leak via an X post (attached above), making it one of the few legit GTA 6 leaks as of this writing (April 15, 2025).

Besides the female protagonist and Vice City, we also saw some of its mechanics, world events, side characters, police AI, interiors, and vehicles, as well as a second playable protagonist — a male, reportedly named Jason.

Notably, Lucia and Vice City were confirmed in the first official trailer, and while a male resembling Jason from the leaks also appeared in it, his name has yet to be revealed officially.

However, although the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks were legit, there could still be some changes in the official version. This is because alterations between development and the final release are fairly common.

All legit GTA 6 leaks so far: Trailer leak

In November 2023, Rockstar Games announced that its much-awaited title would be showcased for the first time via a trailer the following month, later confirmed to release on December 5, 2023.

Fans were excited as more than a year after the infamous September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, they would finally get to see the official version. But many hours ahead of the officially announced release time, the trailer was leaked on social media.

Rockstar Games confirmed that the trailer was indeed leaked, and then uploaded it on its official YouTube channel earlier than planned.

It has now been well over a year since the first trailer was out, and fans are still eagerly awaiting GTA 6 trailer 2. However, no other legitimate GTA 6 leaks have seemingly surfaced during this period. The game is currently set to hit stores during the fall of 2025.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More