5 things that GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 should add

Rockstar Games has been releasing free GTA Online DLCs at regular intervals for over a decade now. One comes out during the summer, usually in June or July, and the other, usually in December. They add a bunch of fresh content to keep players entertained for a while. Notably, fans also expect a major Summer DLC 2025 despite it not being announced officially yet.
In fact, it would be great if some much-needed content could be added with such an update in the near future. So, as we wait for official confirmation, let's look at five things that GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 should add.
Note: Aspect of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
A new heist and 4 other things that GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 should add
1) Michael De Santa
Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode features three protagonists — Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips. Out of them all, Michael, arguably the most popular, is somehow the only one left to debut in the multiplayer despite demand from the fanbase.
Given that a Summer DLC this year might be the last one before Grand Theft Auto 6 releases during Fall, having the beloved character return in some capacity would certainly be a treat for fans.
Check out: GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor, explored
2) Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser
Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release sometime in Fall 2025, and it will be the series' first new installment in over a decade. There is a lot of anticipation around it, and adding some sort of a teaser in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 could be pretty interesting.
A car or weapon from the upcoming title, a reference to Vice City or Leonida (its setting) through an item or dialog, or having a character from the trailer appear in Grand Theft Auto Online could all be exciting teasers.
Also check: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 could release in May, suggests leaker
3) New heist
Hefty payouts and entertaining gameplay make heists a popular activity among players. The Cayo Perico Heist and The Diamond Casino Heist are two great examples. However, the former was the last proper one and was added all the way back in December 2020.
Therefore, Rockstar should consider adding a brand new heist with GTA Online Summer DLC 2025. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and Oscar Guzman Flies Again campaigns are like heists in some ways but are not as grand in terms of scale.
4) Tommy Vercetti Career Progress outfit
GTA Online Career Progress features challenges for different activities and missions. They range in difficulty from Tier 1 to 4, and players can unlock rewards for beating them. Iconic outfits of some Grand Theft Auto protagonists can be unlocked as rewards, too.
Grand Theft Auto Vice City lead Tommy Vercetti's signature Hawaiian shirt and jeans outfit is unfortunately not a part of that list yet. So, one of the things GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 should add is that attire as a Career Progress reward.
5) Finished Mile High Club building
The Mile High Club is an under-construction building in Downtown Los Santos. In fact, it has been under construction since the game launched in 2013, and fans often joke about that.
Having it completed and offered as an accessible interior (like the Diamond Casino and Resort) in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025 seems like an interesting prospect. The map hasn't been updated much over the years, so a new interior with missions or activities could be a neat addition.
