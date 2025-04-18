GTA Online License Plate Creator guide: How to get a custom plate, known issues, and more

Rockstar Games launched the GTA Online License Plate Creator in April 2023. As the name indicates, this tool lets players create custom license plates for their cars in the Grand Theft Auto 5 multiplayer. The process is very straightforward and allows one to design and order custom-made vanity plates from a web browser by following a few simple steps.

However, some players might need a bit of assistance with the tool, especially if they are trying it out for the very first time. So this article, we will provide a detailed guide to the GTA Online License Plate Creator, as well as point out some more important things.

GTA Online License Plate Creator: Everything that you need to know

The home page of GTA Online's official License Plate Creator website (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' iFruit app for Android and iOS featured an LS Customs app that let players design custom plates for their vehicles in GTA 5 Online. Support for it ended in December 2022, and the License Plate Creator website launched a few months later in April 2023.

Click here to visit the official GTA Online License Plate Creator website on desktop or mobile. You must sign in to the website with your Rockstar Games Social Club account or your console (PlayStation or Xbox) account that is used to play Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online before you can start designing plates.

Click the icon next to the magnifying glass to check the selected account and platform or to toggle between characters and accounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

After signing in, make sure that the platform and account for which you want to order a custom plate have been selected.

You can toggle between your different online characters, and even accounts if you own Grand Theft Auto 5 on multiple platforms and use the same email ID for playing GTA Online on them. To do that, click on the icon in the top-right corner of the website, as shown in the image above.

GTA Online License Plate Creator guide: How to make a custom license plate

Choose background and custom text for your new license plate (Image via Rockstar Games)

Select "New Order +" to start creating a plate for your GTA Online vehicle. This should load up a fresh menu where you can type in custom text and choose the background for the license plate.

Whatever text you type will show up on the plate background displayed on the right side. The website should display the Plate View by default, but you can toggle to Car View via the button in the bottom right corner to see an example of what the plate would look like on a vehicle.

GTA Online License Plate Creator Car View option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you have finalized the text and background, click Next to proceed.

Note that only numbers (0 - 9) and letters (A - Z) can be used for the license plate text, and no special characters are allowed. Spaces can be put in, but keep in mind that the text has a limit of up to eight characters, and spaces are counted within that limit. Additionally, the text should be unique and cannot be the same as any of your own or any other player's plate.

Furthermore, the plate background can only be chosen from the options provided by Rockstar Games.

GTA Online License Plate Creator guide: Confirming the order

Select a vehicle to order the license plate for and confirm the order (Image via Rockstar Games)

After designing the plate, use the Select a Vehicle drop-down menu to choose which vehicle you wish to order the plate for. The menu will display some of your last-used vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Select the vehicle for which you want to order the plate for and then click on "Place Your Order". But before that, make sure to enter a GTA Online session, as instructed by the website.

If your desired vehicle doesn't show up in the menu, join any type of session in GTA Online and drive it around for a bit. However, you may have to reload the website and redesign the license plate at that point. Hence, it is always better to use the desired vehicle for a bit in the game before designing a license plate for it.

Once the order has been confirmed, the website should notify you of the same by stating "Order Received". All actions from this point onwards need to be performed in-game.

GTA Online License Plate Creator guide: How to get custom license plate in GTA Online

License plate order processing notification (Image via Rockstar Games)

Upon confirming the plate order from the GTA Online License Plate Creator website, a notification should pop up in the multiplayer asking you to drop by an LS Customs outlet to have the order fulfilled.

All that you need to do now is drive the vehicle the plate was ordered for into an LS Customs outlet or the vehicle workshop in any of your owned businesses, such as the GTA Online Auto Shop.

As soon as you enter with the vehicle, the option to process the order should appear, as shown in the following image:

Process the order to apply the custom license plate on your vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Select the "Process Order" option to apply it to your vehicle, and that's it. All custom license plate orders from the GTA Online License Plate Creator website are free of cost.

GTA Online License Plate Creator guide: Some important things to note

After processing an order, you can apply that license plate to any other vehicles for free during customization as well.

The GTA Online License Plate Creator website allows a maximum of 30 plates for a user, even across multiple platforms and characters. If you want a new plate, then delete any of the existing designs. To do that, click on its thumbnail on the website's home page and then click the red bin icon.

Interestingly, deleting a plate from the website won't remove it from the game. All vehicles that a deleted plate had been applied to will still have them, and it will also be available as an option during customization to be applied on any other vehicles.

For those wondering, the GTA Online License Plate Creator website cannot be used to design and order custom plates for Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, be it GTA 5 Enhanced or Legacy.

GTA Online License Plate Creator not working: Possible fixes for any errors

Here are some possible fixes for GTA Online License Plate Creator errors (Image via Rockstar Games)

First of all, make sure that you have logged in with a valid Rockstar Games Social Club account, or a console account with a GTA Online character linked to it, otherwise you won't be able to design license plates. The website will provide an option to link an account, so use it in case you encounter an error as shown in the image above. There can also be instances in which the website isn't able to load up properly and does not display any options. In such cases, try to keep as less additional tabs and applications opened as possible, restart the browser or device, or try accessing the GTA Online License Plate Creator website on another browser or device. If you have designed and confirmed an order, but the notification isn't popping-up in-game, then, as mentioned earlier, make sure that the correct account and character have been selected on the website. The wrong character or account being selected might be the reason behind this issue. Additionally, be logged into a GTA Online session before confirming an order. It is also possible that the plate order may have been processed automatically. This is quite a rare instance, but you can check for that by going through all plate options during customization and seeing if the ordered plate is already there. If all of that doesn't help, try switching sessions, logging into GTA Online some time later, or cancelling that particular plate order from the website and designing a fresh one.

