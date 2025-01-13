"How to unlock Benny's in GTA Online" is a common query among players, especially beginners and vehicle enthusiasts. For those who may not know, Benny's Original Motor Works is where you can customize rides, just like at Los Santos Customs. However, what makes it different is the fact that only certain cars can be customized here. These compatible cars can be turned into their custom variants and then equipped with extra modifications.

Unlocking Benny's garage is pretty straightforward, but some may require a bit of assistance. So, in this article, we will look at how to unlock Benny's in GTA Online in 2025.

How to unlock Benny's garage in GTA Online: All you need to know

How to unlock Benny's customization in GTA Online: Go to this icon (Image via Rockstar Games)

To unlock Benny's in GTA Online, you must first visit the LD icon at the location shown in the image above. Step inside the yellow mission marker here, and contact Lamar Davis over the phone using the prompted button.

Note: There can be two LD icons on your map. To identify the correct one, hover over an icon for a moment, and check if the Lowriders DLC thumbnail appears as shown in the image above.

During the phone call, Lamar will invite you to another location in Strawberry, Los Santos, also marked with LD but with "1" over the icon.

How to unlock Benny's in GTA Online: Go to this LD(1) icon after contacting Lamar (Image via Rockstar Games)

This spot is where Benny's Original Motor Works is located, but it won't be unlocked just yet. You will first have to step inside the yellow mission marker at this new location to trigger a cutscene, which will be followed by a mission requiring three more players.

However, you do not need to complete this mission to unlock Benny's in GTA Online. Once at the match-making screen for the mission, press the button indicated in the bottom right corner of the screen for "Quit", and leave the mission.

You will then be returned to your session, and Benny's Original Motor Works will get unlocked at the same location in Strawberry, Los Santos. The image below shows the notification you will get after its unlocking, along with the icon with which the workshop will be marked on the map:

How to unlock Benny's customization in GTA Online: Notification and Benny's Original Motor Works icon (Images via Rockstar Games)

Now, simply drive up to the garage door with GTA Online vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations to access the workshop.

Where to get vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations

How to unlock Benny's customization in GTA Online: Benny's website (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many of the vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations in GTA Online can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works website itself. If you do not see this website's icon on the in-game web browser's home page, check the Travel and Transport tab.

Some compatible vehicles can be purchased from other automobile websites as well. That said, a few of the compatible cars have been removed from the game, and hence, may not be available for purchase.

Here are all vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations in GTA Online:

Grotti Brioso 300

BF Weevil

Obey 10F

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic

Bravado Gauntlet Classic

Benefactor Glendale

Albany Manana

Vapid Peyote

Declasse Yosemite

Bravado Youga Classic

Principe Diabolus

Pfister Comet

Annis Elegy RH8

Pegassi FCR 1000

Progen Itali GTB

Truffade Nero

Dewbauchee Specter

Willard Faction

Vapid Slamvan

Vapid Minivan

Declasse Sabre Turbo

Declasse Tornado

Dundreary Virgo Classic

Bravado Banshee

Karin Sultan

Albany Buccaneer

Vapid Chino

Declasse Moonbeam

Albany Primo

Declasse Voodoo

How to get extra modifications at Benny's in GTA Online

How to unlock Benny's customization in GTA Online: Bravado Banshee at the workshop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Upon driving a compatible vehicle inside the workshop, you will have the option to pay and upgrade it to its Benny's custom variant. Once upgraded, you should be able to equip it with certain extra modifications, depending on the vehicle.

