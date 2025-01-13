"How to unlock Benny's in GTA Online" is a common query among players, especially beginners and vehicle enthusiasts. For those who may not know, Benny's Original Motor Works is where you can customize rides, just like at Los Santos Customs. However, what makes it different is the fact that only certain cars can be customized here. These compatible cars can be turned into their custom variants and then equipped with extra modifications.
Unlocking Benny's garage is pretty straightforward, but some may require a bit of assistance. So, in this article, we will look at how to unlock Benny's in GTA Online in 2025.
How to unlock Benny's garage in GTA Online: All you need to know
To unlock Benny's in GTA Online, you must first visit the LD icon at the location shown in the image above. Step inside the yellow mission marker here, and contact Lamar Davis over the phone using the prompted button.
Note: There can be two LD icons on your map. To identify the correct one, hover over an icon for a moment, and check if the Lowriders DLC thumbnail appears as shown in the image above.
During the phone call, Lamar will invite you to another location in Strawberry, Los Santos, also marked with LD but with "1" over the icon.
This spot is where Benny's Original Motor Works is located, but it won't be unlocked just yet. You will first have to step inside the yellow mission marker at this new location to trigger a cutscene, which will be followed by a mission requiring three more players.
However, you do not need to complete this mission to unlock Benny's in GTA Online. Once at the match-making screen for the mission, press the button indicated in the bottom right corner of the screen for "Quit", and leave the mission.
You will then be returned to your session, and Benny's Original Motor Works will get unlocked at the same location in Strawberry, Los Santos. The image below shows the notification you will get after its unlocking, along with the icon with which the workshop will be marked on the map:
Now, simply drive up to the garage door with GTA Online vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations to access the workshop.
Where to get vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations
Many of the vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations in GTA Online can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works website itself. If you do not see this website's icon on the in-game web browser's home page, check the Travel and Transport tab.
Some compatible vehicles can be purchased from other automobile websites as well. That said, a few of the compatible cars have been removed from the game, and hence, may not be available for purchase.
Here are all vehicles compatible with Benny's customizations in GTA Online:
- Grotti Brioso 300
- BF Weevil
- Obey 10F
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic
- Benefactor Glendale
- Albany Manana
- Vapid Peyote
- Declasse Yosemite
- Bravado Youga Classic
- Principe Diabolus
- Pfister Comet
- Annis Elegy RH8
- Pegassi FCR 1000
- Progen Itali GTB
- Truffade Nero
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Willard Faction
- Vapid Slamvan
- Vapid Minivan
- Declasse Sabre Turbo
- Declasse Tornado
- Dundreary Virgo Classic
- Bravado Banshee
- Karin Sultan
- Albany Buccaneer
- Vapid Chino
- Declasse Moonbeam
- Albany Primo
- Declasse Voodoo
How to get extra modifications at Benny's in GTA Online
Upon driving a compatible vehicle inside the workshop, you will have the option to pay and upgrade it to its Benny's custom variant. Once upgraded, you should be able to equip it with certain extra modifications, depending on the vehicle.
