How to play GTA 5 Enhanced via PC Game Pass

GTA 5 Enhanced is the brand new version of the popular Grand Theft Auto title by Rockstar Games. Released exclusively for PC in March 2025, the Enhanced version includes all the latest features previously available only for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players. This includes HSW upgrades, new time trials, and ray-tracing lighting. While the initial release is free for everyone who already owns the game, those who don’t can now play it, too, at a fraction of the cost.
Starting today, April 15, 2025, PC gamers can access GTA 5 Enhanced (both story mode and online multiplayer) by subscribing to Xbox PC Game Pass.
GTA 5 Enhanced: How to play it on PC via an Xbox Game Pass subscription
As seen in the aforementioned post, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 5 Enhanced is now part of the PC Game Pass, a monthly subscription from Xbox that offers select video game titles.
Here’s how to access and play GTA 5 Enhanced via Xbox PC Game Pass:
- Go to the Xbox app website page
- Scroll a bit and click on “Download The App”
The XboxInstaller.exe file will be downloaded, taking about 13.4 MB of space on your PC. Once the file is downloaded, open it and follow the instructions to install it.
- Once installed, open the application.
- Select the Game Pass tab from the top left corner.
- Scroll down to the Recently Added section.
- Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.
- Select PLAY WITH GAME PASS.
This will take you to the subscription page, where you can choose the PC Game Pass plan. It will cost you around $11.99/month and give you access to both GTA 5 Enhanced as well as GTA 5 Legacy, along with other titles from Xbox. Here are some of the recently added games to the PC Game Pass subscription:
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
- South of Midnight
- Diablo III Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition PC
- Avowed Standard Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Among Us
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare III
Earlier today, April 15, 2025, Xbox announced that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will join the Xbox Game Pass later this month.
As GTA 5 Enhanced has features like ray tracing and additional content, PC gamers are highly recommended to check the minimum specifications to run the game.
