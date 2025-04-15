How to play GTA 5 Enhanced via PC Game Pass

GTA 5 Enhanced is the brand new version of the popular Grand Theft Auto title by Rockstar Games. Released exclusively for PC in March 2025, the Enhanced version includes all the latest features previously available only for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players. This includes HSW upgrades, new time trials, and ray-tracing lighting. While the initial release is free for everyone who already owns the game, those who don’t can now play it, too, at a fraction of the cost.

Ad

Starting today, April 15, 2025, PC gamers can access GTA 5 Enhanced (both story mode and online multiplayer) by subscribing to Xbox PC Game Pass.

GTA 5 Enhanced: How to play it on PC via an Xbox Game Pass subscription

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As seen in the aforementioned post, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 5 Enhanced is now part of the PC Game Pass, a monthly subscription from Xbox that offers select video game titles.

Here’s how to access and play GTA 5 Enhanced via Xbox PC Game Pass:

Go to the Xbox app website page Scroll a bit and click on “Download The App”

The XboxInstaller.exe file will be downloaded, taking about 13.4 MB of space on your PC. Once the file is downloaded, open it and follow the instructions to install it.

Ad

Once installed, open the application.

Select the Game Pass tab from the top left corner.

Scroll down to the Recently Added section.

Click on Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

Select PLAY WITH GAME PASS.

This will take you to the subscription page, where you can choose the PC Game Pass plan. It will cost you around $11.99/month and give you access to both GTA 5 Enhanced as well as GTA 5 Legacy, along with other titles from Xbox. Here are some of the recently added games to the PC Game Pass subscription:

Ad

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition

South of Midnight

Diablo III Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition PC

Avowed Standard Edition

Watch Dogs Legion

Among Us

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Earlier today, April 15, 2025, Xbox announced that Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will join the Xbox Game Pass later this month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As GTA 5 Enhanced has features like ray tracing and additional content, PC gamers are highly recommended to check the minimum specifications to run the game.

Check other Grand Theft Auto news and content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More