When is GTA 5 coming to Game Pass is a question that some in the gaming community have been asking of late. For those unaware, Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that allows one to access a hefty catalog of video games on Xbox consoles or PC, or even both depending on the subscription tier. Rockstar Games' popular 2013 release was a part of the Game Pass catalog previously and is set to return on April 15.
With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, this looks to be a great opportunity for first-time players to get some hands-on experience, and for veterans to head back in. Read on to learn more.
When is GTA 5 coming to Game Pass: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 is coming to Game Pass on April 15, 2025, and will be playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Notably, the Xbox Series X/S version and its PC equivalent (GTA 5 Enhanced) have a couple of extra features — most of them in GTA Online — as compared to the Last-Gen console version.
Furthermore, the recently released GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again content update has introduced some exciting new missions (in all versions) with a neat payout for beating them all. Therefore, Game Pass members can certainly give it a try, as the overall experience has been renewed to an extent.
When is GTA 5 coming to Game Pass: Subscription tiers
Xbox Game Pass has different subscription tiers ranging from PC-only to console-only tiers. There is also Game Pass Ultimate that lets one access the catalog on both PC and console at the same time.
Here are the monthly fees for different Xbox Game Game Pass subscription tiers:
- PC - $11.99 per month
- Console Core - $9.99 per month
- Console Standard - $14.99 per month
- Game Pass Ultimate - $19.99 per month
This information should be of help to those wondering When is GTA 5 coming to Game Pass and are interested in checking it out.
Is GTA 5 coming back to Game Pass?
Yes. This is not the first time that GTA 5 has featured on the Game Pass. It has been in the catalog before for a few months on a couple of occasions and will be coming back on April 15, 2025. However, at this moment, we don't know for how long GTA 5 will remain a part of the catalog.
