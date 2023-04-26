5 things GTA Online's new license plate creator does better than the iFruit app

Rockstar Games launched a brand new License Plate Creator website on February 20, 2023. Earlier, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players could create custom license plates via the iFruit app. To the dismay of many fans, the popular application was shut down days before the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. However, it looks like the new License Plate Creator is a fit replacement for the iFruit app.

Ranging from ease of access to much better stability, here is a list of five things the License Plate Creator does better than the iFruit app in GTA Online.

Simplified User Interface and four more things that GTA Online's License Plate Creator does better than the iFruit app

1) Easy to Access

One of the best things about GTA Online's License Plate Creator is its ease of access. Previously, players were required to download the iFruit app on their mobile phones. This would require some time and storage space on the user's device.

Fortunately, all players can access the new License Plate Creator website without having to go through such problems. It can be loaded up and used like any other website on all smartphone and desktop internet browsers.

2) Simplified User Interface

The License Plate Creator User Interface (Image via Rockstar Games)

The old iFruit app not only contained a license plate creator but several other apps as well. While this increased its utilization, the extra features were seldom used. This made searching for the Los Santos Customs app among the different icons a little tedious. Luckily, the new License Plate Creator website has a simple yet effective User Interface.

To use the website, all that players need to do is log in with their Rockstar Games Social Club account. They can also easily switch between their different GTA Online accounts. This streamlines the entire process of making custom license plates and saves the user time and energy.

3) Higher degree of customization

Car View option (Image via Rockstar Games)

By letting players make custom license plates, Rockstar Games allows them to personalize their in-game vehicles. This can be utilized fully when players have more customization at their disposal. The new License Plate Creator lets players choose from five custom backgrounds and even edit the text on it.

Having spaces between characters was not possible in the iFruit app, but that is not the case here. Additionally, the new web-based application features two viewing options: Car View and Plate View. This brand new feature assists players with designing unique license plates even further.

4) It is a more stable platform

GTA GFX @GTAGFX According to the patch notes, the iFruit app has been fixed to avoid crashing. Still doesn't work for both Android and iPhone at the moment though. According to the patch notes, the iFruit app has been fixed to avoid crashing. Still doesn't work for both Android and iPhone at the moment though.

It has been widely documented just how sluggish and problematic the iFruit app was. Players would frequently experience crashes, and loading its various apps would take a long time. While Rockstar Games would fix most issues soon enough, such disruptions ruined the overall experience.

Fortunately, the License Plate Creator website appears to be a much more stable platform. The iFruit app alternative runs smoothly on all types of devices. Users should also keep their web browsers updated to avoid any possible issues.

5) All License Plates are free

Free order processing in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The old iFruit app and the new License Plate Creator website both let players create up to 30 unique license plates. However, there is a stark difference as the iFruit app used to charge $100,000 for each plate following the first one. On the other hand, all license plate orders from the new website are entirely free of cost.

Given the capacity of some of the biggest garages in GTA Online, it is evident just how many cars most players own. If the License Plate Creator also charged $100,000 per order, players would lose a lot of money quickly.

