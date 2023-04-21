How to make a custom license plate in GTA Online using the new creator

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players love to customize their vehicles for a personal touch. Resprays, wheels, interior design elements, and even license plates can make a difference. Earlier, Rockstar Games' official iFruit app allowed players to make their very own custom license plates. However, it was shut down in December 2022, which meant that everyone was stuck with pre-loaded designs at Los Santos Customs.

Fortunately, a new License Plate Creator website has now been launched where players can once again design vanity plates for their in-game rides. The process is simple and quite straightforward. Here's how you can also create unique license plates in GTA Online using the new tool.

How to use the License Plate Creator in GTA Online

Rockstar Games' License Plate Creator website can be accessed via any smartphone or desktop web browser, but you have to be logged into a GTA Online session simultaneously to initiate the process.

Once the License Plate Creator website loads up, you will be required to log in with your Rockstar Games Social Club/GTA Online account. The home page will open up.

Home Page of the License Plate Creator website. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Click on the New Order + button to start designing a custom license plate. Here, you will be able to see a total of five license plate backgrounds and a box to edit the text on it.

In the bottom right corner of this screen, there will be two options:

Plate View

Car View

Selecting Plate View will only display the plate, while Car View will showcase what it looks like on an in-game car.

License Plate Creator Plate View. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you have finalized the design, click on the Next button located right below the license plate design options. The website will then ask you to choose from one of your most recently used vehicles. Select the car you created the plate for and click on Place Order.

A notification should pop up in GTA Online asking you to collect the plate from Los Santos Customs. Drive the car that the plate was designed for to any of the outlets.The first license plate order will be processed for free.

The first License Plate order will be free. (Image via YouTube/TGG)

You can make a total of 30 custom license plates using the creator. A design can also be deleted from the website's home page itself. To do this, click on the license plate to the right of the New Order + button.

