5 most profitable GTA Online businesses after The Last Dose update, ranked

There are several business ventures that players can pursue in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, including Nightclubs, MC Businesses, and Agencies. After the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the Acid Lab was added to the long list of GTA Online businesses, and its introduction changed the hierarchy of the game's best establishments.

While players can choose to invest in any business, it is best to know which will yield the most returns beforehand. That being said, here is a ranked list of the most profitable GTA Online businesses after The Last Dose update.

Cocaine Lockups and 4 other profitable GTA Online businesses after The Last Dose update

5) Meth Labs

The Meth Lab is one of the five types of MC Businesses in GTA Online. Out of all the MC Businesses, players can make the second highest amount of profit with Meth Labs. There are a total of five of them available in the game, and they cost between $910,000 and $1,729,000.

Once purchased, players can either buy or steal supplies to manufacture Meth. The base hourly profit is $21,000, and with upgrades it climbs to $51,000 per hour. However, the Biker Sell missions, which are quite tedious and difficult to complete solo, are a major downside.

4) Bunkers

GTA Online Bunkers are an establishment through which players can illegally manufacture and sell military-grade weapons. There are several Bunker locations spread throughout Los Santos and Blaine County, however, it is best to get one close to the city.

This is because selling in Los Santos is much more profitable than upstate. Bunker costs range between $1,165,000 and $2,375,000. Once set up, you can earn an hourly profit of up to $52,000. Bunker Sell missions are also easier than Biker Sell missions.

3) Cocaine Lockups

Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable MC Business a player can run. Like Meth Labs, players need to own a Clubhouse to purchase a Cocaine Lockup. There are four Cocaine Lockups available in the game, and their costs range between $975,000 and $1,852,500. One of the best aspects of this business is that all locations, regardless of their cost, yield the same profit and are only different in a cosmetic regard.

Hence, players can easily go for the cheapest option to save money. You can earn an hourly profit of $30,000 with Cocaine Lockups. However, the amount rises to $72,000 after you completely upgrade it. While its selling missions are similar to Meth Labs', the profit margin makes them worth it.

2) Nightclubs

GTA Online Nightclubs are highly profitable and are easily the best passive business in the game. While several options are available ranging from $1,080,000 to $1,700,000, they all generate the same income. Hence, players must choose the one with the best connectivity.

A nightclub generates an hourly profit of up to $60,000. However, it also includes a Warehouse which is easy to run and can generate extra money. You can run up to five Nightclub Warehouse businesses with the following hourly profits:

Cargo and Shipments - $8,570

- $8,570 Sporting Goods - $7,500

- $7,500 South American Imports - $13,500

- $13,500 Pharmaceutical Research - $11,500

- $11,500 Organic Produce - $6,075

- $6,075 Printing and Copying - $5,400

- $5,400 Cash Creation - $9,450

1) Acid Lab

The GTA Online Acid Lab is the latest addition to illegal businesses in the game. Unlike all the other entries on this list, the Acid Lab only has one location, which is inside the armored MTL Brickade 6x6. Players can either get this business by purchasing the vehicle from Warstock Cache and Carry or get it for free by completing all First Dose missions.

Once set up, you can generate an hourly profit of $119,000, which is the highest in the game. Although manufacturing a complete batch of acid can take time, the process can be accelerated by activating a production boost available once every 24 hours.

