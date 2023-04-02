Why the Cocaine Lockup is one of the best GTA Online businesses after The Last Dose update

MC Businesses in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online are a set of illegal establishments that yield varying amounts of profit. Once players purchase a Clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, they can buy and operate any of the following MC Businesses:

Cocaine Lockups

Meth Labs

Weed Farms

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Out of these, Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable. Through April 5, 2023, players can also earn double the amount of money and RP by selling their illegal MC Business product.

Even without the bonus, Cocaine Lockup remains one of the best businesses in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Cocaine Lockup is the most profitable MC Business in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Establishing a Cocaine Lockup is fairly simple. By accessing the laptop in the Clubhouse, players can purchase one of the following Cocaine Lockup properties:

Alamo Sea - $975,000

Paleto Bay - $1,098,000

Elysian Islands - $1,462,500

Morningwood - $1,852,500

While they have the freedom of choice, it is best to select the cheapest one as all of them are equally profitable. This will save a considerable amount of money which can then be spent on the following facility upgrades.

Security upgrade

Equipment upgrade

Staff upgrade

Although they are expensive and cost over a million dollars, players will soon recover this. Cocaine Lockups generate an hourly profit of $30,000 at base level, and upon installing upgrades, it jumps to $74,000 an hour.

This far outweighs the hourly profit margins of the other four fully upgraded GTA Online MC Businesses:

Meth Labs - $51,000

Weed Farms - $41,000

Counterfeit Cash Factory - $48,000

Document Forgery Office - $38,000 - $48,000

To manufacture the product, players need to source supplies. This can be done by either stealing or buying. Long-term players can resort to the latter from their laptop inside the Cocaine Lockup.

While it does cost a fair bit, it is expected that players will have sufficient funds at this point. This makes Cocaine Lockups almost completely passive. They will only have to restock or sell once every couple of hours.

Beginners, on the other hand, can steal supplies. GTA Online Biker Resupply missions are extremely simple and take only five to 10 minutes to complete. Alternatively, looting a Stash House safe will automatically restock one of the MC Businesses owned by players.

Even selling half of the Cocaine Lockup's stock can generate a good amount of profit. This also makes the Biker Sell missions shorter in length. Although the minor downside is that players will then have to do it twice.

After The Last Dose update, players can also sell Cocaine to Street Dealers on a daily basis. Each will have one preferred drug for which they will pay twice the usual.

Cocaine has a 15% chance of being the preferred drug. Hence, besides Biker Sell missions, players can generate additional income by selling to GTA Online Street Dealers.

