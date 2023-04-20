GTA Online Custom License Plate Creator is finally out: Link, how to use, & more

GTA Online has finally released the Custom License Plate Creator for players to use. As the name implies, the purpose of this new feature is to let players customize their license plates.

You will need to log in to your Rockstar Games Social Club account to use this new gameplay mechanic. This guide will assume you at least know your email, password, or an alternate way to log in to that.

Up to 30 license plates can be created at any given time. Rockstar Games also made a FAQ to assist players in case they get stuck while trying to use this new feature.

Just keep in mind that some problems may be tied to too many players using the Custom License Plate Creator at launch, so be patient in case things load slowly for you.

Everything you need to know about GTA Online's new Custom License Plate Creator (Link, how to use, etc.)

A screenshot of the official site where you can utilize this new feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is an external link to Rockstar Game's official Custom License Plate Creator for GTA Online:

Click on that hyperlink to reach the website shown in the above image. The most important things to note here are:

New Orders

The number of plates you currently have

Looking at the plates you already own

Since you're on this guide, it's logical to assume you want to create something. Select the "New Order" option.

How to use the Custom License Plate Creator for GTA Online

You should see this screen under "New Order" (Image via Rockstar Games)

First, select one of five backgrounds and enter some text to accompany it. You can also choose Plate View or Car View for a slightly different view. Once you're done with this selection, click on "NEXT" on the bottom left.

Everything here is pretty self-explanatory (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can then select a vehicle with a drop-down menu. There is a very important message near the bottom that states:

"Enter a GTA Online session before placing your order."

That means you should log in first, then place the order. Once you do that, click on the bottom right button.

A confirmation message that everything went well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players in GTA Online who finish the Custom License Plate Creator creation process can view their plates. In this case, they will be told to take the car they just selected and bring it to any Los Santos Customs shop.

You may also edit your order if there is something about it that you don't like.

An example of a player with their new plate (Image via Rockstar Games)

It costs $3,000 to confirm the "Process App Order." That's pocket change, so most GTA Online players should have no issue with the final step of the Custom License Plate Creator.

If you had any problems getting to this point, it might be due to the following reasons:

You're using something the game has on its profanity filter.

Only numbers and letters are allowed; special characters are not eligible.

You must pick up any previously set-up orders before starting a new one.

Do note that there are a few bugs with this feature at launch. For example, this guide picked a black and yellow background but got a different color scheme altogether when picking it up.

