5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars, ranked

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars has several ways for players to earn fast money. This article will highlight some of the quickest ones to consider. They will be ranked from the slowest and least consistent to the quickest and most replicable methods. Everything shown here was relevant for the Los Santos Drug Wars update, but anything introduced thereafter won't be incorporated.

This game has a ton of features that incentivize players to spend millions of dollars. Ergo, many players often seek the fastest ways to earn cash so they don't fall behind. Time is money, so let's waste less of the former here and look at the actual methods worth discussing.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ranking five quick ways to make money in GTA Online (Los Santos Drug Wars)

5) Time Trials

GTA Online players have three separate Time Trials they can do to earn a grand total of nearly $450,000. The only issues are:

You can only do them once a week.

You need to be a good driver and have an appropriate vehicle.

Still, you can make a great amount of money for three activities that essentially take less than ten minutes to do for skilled drivers. There honestly aren't many better ways to earn this much money this quickly, so it's a shame that players can't farm them.

Keep in mind that you need an HSW vehicle for the HSW Time Trials and an RC Bandito for the RC Time Trials. Also, locations will change weekly, so look at the in-game map to find them.

4) Collect all Passive Incomes

Nightclubs are the best passive moneymaker in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has several businesses where players can just go to their safe and pick up their cash. Examples include:

Nightclub (Up to $50,000 hourly)

Agency (Up to $20,000 hourly)

Arcade (Up to $5,000 hourly)

Those three businesses would essentially give players $75,000 every hour. That doesn't even include Nightclub Sell Missions. Best of all, GTA Online players don't need to collect their cash every hour. You can wait a couple of hours until the safes are maxed out and collect ~$600,000 in just a few minutes.

3) Heists

The Cayo Perico Heist is an obvious choice for this list (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main draws for some GTA Online players is the chaotic heists that allow players to earn millions of dollars for their efforts. If there was a single one worth doing, it would be The Cayo Perico Heist since it can be done solo.

If you want to make extra cash with Heist Finales, consider learning the Heist Replay Glitch. The exact timing and method will vary from one platform to another, not to mention which job you're doing. That said, you can skip the preparation missions and repeatedly farm the finale as long as you can keep performing this exploit.

2) Glitches

Rockstar Games often patches glitches where players can earn extra money. However, new exploits always pop up every week. That means astute gamers can always find a way to abuse a bug to their advantage. Examples of exploits to look out for include:

Frozen Money

Vehicle duplication

Heist Replay Glitch

Getting secondary targets solo in El Rubio's compound

If you need to find out the latest news on this topic, search through the Se7enSins Gaming Community, r/gtaglitches, or YouTube. There will usually be at least one glitch that can potentially help a player earn far more than they normally could by playing GTA Online fairly.

1) Buy Shark Cards with GTA+

GTA+ members get extra cash, which is nice in this instance (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ members get 15% extra from all Shark Cards, meaning anybody interested in becoming a whale in GTA Online should get that subscription. Otherwise, this moneymaker is pretty simple: You spend real-life cash to get in-game currency. The only limitation to how much you earn is based on how much you invested.

This method is definitely not available to F2P players and will be less effective for small spenders. However, this method is the best regarding the millions you can earn per hour since the only option that comes close are exploits that might get your account banned.

Poll : 0 votes