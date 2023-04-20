GTA Online weekly update for April 20-26, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently live in the game, with gamers now able to take advantage of the various rewards and benefits provided by Rockstar Games. The update went live on April 20, 2023 at around 3:00 pm IST, and will remain in effect until April 26, 2023.

The popular online multiplayer game received several new changes with this week's update, including two brand new Deathmatch missions. While Rockstar Games has yet to issue an official Newswire addressing these changes, the community has dubbed the current weekly update as the 4/20 Event Week due to the fact that most of the new changes feature a green theme.

Everything new in the latest GTA Online weekly update (April 20 to April 26, 2023)

- A new web-based License Plate Creator for customizing up to 30 vanity plates in GTA Online will be available

- Two new Deathmatches will be available: "Shake Up" and "Top Marks"

A new #GTAOnline event is starting on April 20, 2023- A new web-based License Plate Creator for customizing up to 30 vanity plates in GTA Online will be available- Two new Deathmatches will be available: "Shake Up" and "Top Marks"- Log in to receive the "Sprunk Chute Bag",…

New Missions

Shake Up Deathmatch Mission

Top Marks Deathmatch Mission

Login unlocks

High Flier Chute Bag

Pastel Green Smoking Jacket

Sprunk Chute Bag

Sprunk-themed rewards

Sprunk Chute Bag

Sprunk Varsity Jacket (Complete a Biker Sell Mission)

Sprunk Cap (Become an Associate or Bodyguard)

3x Cash and RP

Shake Up Deathmatch Mission

Top Marks Deathmatch Mission

Community Series Missions

Lamar Contact Missions

2x Cash and RP

Short Trips Missions (Start from Record A Studios)

RC Bandito Stunt Races

The most recent weekly update doubled the production speed of Weed Farms in GTA Online and will provide double units for all GTA Online MC Business resupply missions as well.

All vehicle-related offers and rewards this week

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Karin Sultan Classic

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Progen T20

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Declasse Mamba

Luxury Autos Showroom

Lampadati Tigon

Progen Emerus

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Ubermacht Revolter

Prize Ride

Vapid Dominator GTT

Time Trials and races

Normal Time Trial - El Burro Heights

RC Time Trial - Power Station

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus

HSW Premium Test Ride

Ubermacht Sentintel XS

New Los Santos Car Meet Test Track Vehicles

Pfister Neon

Ubermacht Cypher

Karin Previon

List of all discounts in GTA Online this week

50% off

Green Tire Smoke

Green Space Horror Suit

30% off

High-End Apartments

Weed Farms and upgrades

Pfister Neon

Lampadati Tigon

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

As such, the community is eagerly awaiting various new quality-of-life changes in Grand Theft Auto Online next week. Rockstar Games teased several changes with the previous weekly update, with plenty more to come in the near future.

