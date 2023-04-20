GTA Online weekly update for April 20-26, 2023 released

The latest GTA Online weekly update is currently live in the game, with gamers now able to take advantage of the various rewards and benefits provided by Rockstar Games. The update went live on April 20, 2023 at around 3:00 pm IST, and will remain in effect until April 26, 2023.
The popular online multiplayer game received several new changes with this week's update, including two brand new Deathmatch missions. While Rockstar Games has yet to issue an official Newswire addressing these changes, the community has dubbed the current weekly update as the 4/20 Event Week due to the fact that most of the new changes feature a green theme.
Everything new in the latest GTA Online weekly update (April 20 to April 26, 2023)
New Missions
- Shake Up Deathmatch Mission
- Top Marks Deathmatch Mission
Login unlocks
- High Flier Chute Bag
- Pastel Green Smoking Jacket
- Sprunk Chute Bag
Sprunk-themed rewards
- Sprunk Chute Bag
- Sprunk Varsity Jacket (Complete a Biker Sell Mission)
- Sprunk Cap (Become an Associate or Bodyguard)
3x Cash and RP
- Shake Up Deathmatch Mission
- Top Marks Deathmatch Mission
- Community Series Missions
- Lamar Contact Missions
2x Cash and RP
- Short Trips Missions (Start from Record A Studios)
- RC Bandito Stunt Races
The most recent weekly update doubled the production speed of Weed Farms in GTA Online and will provide double units for all GTA Online MC Business resupply missions as well.
All vehicle-related offers and rewards this week
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Progen T20
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Declasse Mamba
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Lampadati Tigon
- Progen Emerus
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Ubermacht Revolter
Prize Ride
- Vapid Dominator GTT
Time Trials and races
- Normal Time Trial - El Burro Heights
- RC Time Trial - Power Station
- HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood
- Premium Race: Eight Figure Bonus
HSW Premium Test Ride
- Ubermacht Sentintel XS
New Los Santos Car Meet Test Track Vehicles
- Pfister Neon
- Ubermacht Cypher
- Karin Previon
List of all discounts in GTA Online this week
50% off
- Green Tire Smoke
- Green Space Horror Suit
30% off
- High-End Apartments
- Weed Farms and upgrades
- Pfister Neon
- Lampadati Tigon
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
As such, the community is eagerly awaiting various new quality-of-life changes in Grand Theft Auto Online next week. Rockstar Games teased several changes with the previous weekly update, with plenty more to come in the near future.
