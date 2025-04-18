Top 5 ways to earn money in GTA Online (April 18-24, 2025)

With the addition of fresh content via free DLCs, the ways to earn money in GTA Online have increased significantly over the years. In a nutshell, players now have a plethora of options at their disposal. On top of that, Rockstar Games applies bonuses to certain jobs and activities every week, making them exciting money-making prospects for that period.

It goes without saying that players should utilize them along with other methods to maximize their profits. So, for anyone requiring assistance, here are the top five ways to earn money in GTA Online until 2:00 AM PT, April 24, 2025.

Note: This is a ranked list. Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Weed Farm sales and 4 other ways to earn money in GTA Online (April 18 - 24, 2025)

5) Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)

new variant of the Hunting Pack GTA Online Adversary Mode, Hunting Pack (Get Lamar), debuted on April 17, 2025. Anywhere between four and eight players can participate in this mode. They are divided into three teams - Ballas, Families, and a solo player, Lamar Davis - where Lamar's objective is to reach a buyer's location, while the Families need to protect him from the Ballas.

It doesn't have a very high payout, i.e., only up to $20,000. However, the reward has been doubled as part of the GTA 5 Online 420 update, which makes it worth checking out through April 23, 2025. Additionally, winning two Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) rounds this week will reward a $100,000 bonus.

4) Street Dealer sales

Street Dealers are NPCs to whom players can sell certain units of Weed, Coke, Meth, and Acid, provided they own the respective businesses with a batch of product available. Each Street Dealer has a preferred item for which they will pay more than usual.

Rockstar Games has also doubled Street Dealer payouts under the current GTA Online weekly update. Thus, players can potentially earn more money from them than compared to the Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) Adversary Mode, especially if they own multiple such businesses.

3) Weed Farm sales

Weed Farms are on a discount and offering bonus money this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weed Farm is one of the five MC businesses in GTA Online. Although not the most profitable of the bunch, it is still a decent money-making option. Selling weed by the business' Sell Missions will pay three times as usual this week, making it a great time to grind this business.

All Weed Farm properties and optional upgrades are off by 50% this week, so if you don't have one, now is a good time to invest. Note that an MC Clubhouse is needed to purchase any MC business, and this property is available at a 30% discount this week.

Check out: Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online

2) Oscar Guzman Flies Again

The McKenzie Field Hangar is needed to play Oscar Guzman Flies Again (Image via Rockstar Games)

Oscar Guzman Flies Again is a new campaign added to the game in March 2025. Completing all its missions on Normal Difficulty pays $500,000 (plus a little bit more for completing optional objectives), and $750,000 for beating the campaign on Hard.

There are no bonuses applied on Oscar Guzman Flies Again this week, but given the reward, it is always worth using to earn money in GTA Online. It can be played after buying the McKenzie Field Hangar.

If you don't have enough to buy that property, check out the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. It needs no investment and pays $500,000.

Also check: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket || How to get free Pegassi Osiris

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online can pay around a million dollars per run. This is without any bonuses applied, which makes it arguably the best way to earn money in GTA Online all the time, and not just this week.

To play it, visit the Music Locker at the Diamond Casino, talk to Miguel Madrazo, and buy the $2.2 million Kosatka submarine afterwards. Although it is indeed a hefty amount, it is really just a one-time investment, after which you can keep making a good amount of money on a regular basis.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More