Could GTA 6 be the last GTA game? Possibilities explored

An intriguing question on the minds of some Grand Theft Auto fans is "will GTA 6 be the last GTA game?". This title will release during Fall 2025, which puts it around 12 years from the last entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto 5. The gap has made some wonder just how long it could take for a hypothetical Grand Theft Auto 7 to come out, if at all.

The series' developer, Rockstar Games, hasn't stated anything as such, but there are a few reasons why there seems to be a very slight chance that might be the case. With that said, let's take a closer look at whether Grand Theft Auto 6 could be the last GTA game.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Will GTA 6 be the last GTA: Could Rockstar Games' flagship franchise come to a halt?

Over a decade has passed since the last entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise (GTA 5) came out. While many fans have been waiting desperately for a sequel, the former title's sales haven't stagnated. As of February 2025, Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 210 million units, five million up from what was reported during Take-Two Interactive's November 2024 earnings call.

A lot of this longevity is owed to its multiplayer mode, GTA Online. Rockstar Games has provided it with free DLCs periodically. These have added a plethora of fresh content that keeps the massive playerbase over a range of platforms engaged.

Online, live-service games as such have been on the rise of late. One can argue that instead of developing new standalone Grand Theft Auto entries after GTA 6, Rockstar could keep updating and expanding its potential multiplayer, and perhaps keep profiting from forms of microtransactions like Shark Cards and GTA+.

It is worth noting that @Mvbrr on X, a known insider, also suggested that Rockstar could apparently be focusing on profiting from multiplayers, and that one shouldn't expect a Grand Theft Auto 7.

@Mvbrr's translated tweet about not expecting a GTA 7 (Image via X)

Check out: Don't expect a GTA 7 after GTA 6’s release, says Rockstar insider

This is why there seems to be a slight possibility that GTA 6 might be the last GTA. However, this also depends on how well the sequel's potential multiplayer performs. What if Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer isn't as popular as its predecessor, and fails to replicate the longevity and success? Rockstar may then consider releasing a new Grand Theft Auto title.

Also check: GTA 6 release in mid-November rumor explored

Therefore, despite there seeming to be a slight possibility of GTA 6 being the last entry in the franchise, things look to depend more on how well it (especially its potential multiplayer) does post launch.

Readers are once again reminded that this article is purely speculative, and nothing as such has been confirmed yet.

