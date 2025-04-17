5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 17-23, 2025)

GTA Online has tons of attractive commodities, such as cars, properties, weapons, and more. As one would expect, however, the best items usually cost a lot. While there are plenty of ways to make money in Los Santos and Blaine County, prioritizing only the best things and avoiding bad deals can be considered a good approach. This should particularly be noted when it comes to the generous discounts Rockstar Games applies every week.
For those needing a bit of help, in this article, we will look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, between April 17-23, 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Mount Chiliad Weed Farm and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (April 17-23, 2025)
1) Buying Western Rampant Rocket
The Western Rampant Rocket is quite a unique vehicle. It is a motorized tricycle, likely based on the Rocket II Trike. The vehicle can achieve a decent speed and is fun to drive when freeroaming. Those intrigued and wishing to buy a Rampant Rocket should wait for at least this week.
That's because it can be obtained for free as the Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. The odds of winning are low, but it is worth trying, as you would save $925,000, which is the vehicle's price tag on Legendary Motorsport.
Check out: How to get free Western Rampant Rocket in GTA Online this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)
2) Buying an expensive MC Clubhouse
An MC Clubhouse is required for purchasing MC Businesses. Rockstar Games has discounted all Clubhouse properties and optional upgrades by 30% as part of the current GTA Online weekly update, so anyone interested in checking out MC Businesses should surely get one now.
That said, players should avoid spending too much on a Clubhouse or prioritize getting one in Los Santos. This property doesn't have much use, especially if you have other types of businesses and money-making outlets. So, getting one for as cheap as possible makes more sense.
3) Buying the Mount Chiliad Weed Farm
All Weed Farm properties and their optional upgrades have been discounted by a whopping 50% as part of the GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025. Although not the most profitable MC Business, it is still decent enough.
However, those looking to buy one should avoid getting the Mount Chiliad Weed Farm. Although cheap, it is located at the extreme north of the map, near Paleto Bay. This can result in lengthy travel times in Sell Missions, which can be problematic.
Check out: Best Weed Farm location in GTA Online
4) Buying Pegassi Osiris
Pegassi Osiris, a supercar likely inspired by Pagani Huayra, costs $1,950,000 on Legendary Motorsport. It displays an impressive top speed when fully upgraded and is worth getting if you have enough cash and like fast cars.
That said, Pegassi Osiris is this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride, and hence, can be obtained for free. To do that, one must finish within the top three in an LS Car Meet Series race for three days in a row.
Also check: How to get free Pegassi Osiris in GTA 5 Online update this week (April 17 to 23, 2025)
5) Buying the Battle Rifle
The Battle Rifle is an assault rifle that debuted in December 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC. Its standard price of $497,500 has been discounted by 40% this week at the Gun Van for GTA+ members.
It has considerable power, but the reason why players should avoid it is the lack of useful attachments. In terms of performance, it is comparable to the Service Carbine, which can be obtained for free, and has some useful customization options. So, if you want a good assault rifle, go for that rather than the Battle Rifle.
