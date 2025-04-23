Ghost of Yotei likely to face competition from GTA 6 release

Ghost of Yotei's official release date has been confirmed, and it looks like it might face competition from GTA 6. PlayStation dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Sucker Punch Productions title, revealing an early October 2025 release. Although an exact date hasn't been announced for the upcoming Rockstar Games game, its reported release window does make it seem likely.
Yes, there are glaring differences in terms of setting and gameplay style. However, there are some aspects in which Ghost of Yotei could face competition from Grand Theft Auto 6.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here's why GTA 6 release could prove to be competition for Ghost of Yotei
Ghost of Yotei's latest trailer, titled The Onryō’s List, provided a brief look at the plot. It is around three minutes long, and the concluding bits reveal October 2, 2025, as the game's release date.
This means that Ghost of Yotei will be out during fall, which, interestingly, is also the GTA 6 release window. Now, fall lasts from around late September through November 2025. Furthermore, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the precise release date or month for Grand Theft Auto 6. Thus, it isn't necessary for them to go head-to-head.
That said, October does seem a likely period. Borderlands 4, an upcoming title under Take-Two Interactive, will be out on September 23, 2025. So, it is unlikely for GTA 6 to release in the same month, as that would result in a clash.
Additionally, Rockstar seems to prefer October releases, as many Grand Theft Auto games, and even Red Dead Redemption 2, were launched in that month. If the highly anticipated GTA 6 comes out in October 2025 too, it would be competing with Ghost of Yotei.
One may argue that the two have contrasting elements, as they will cater to separate sections of the gaming community. Ghost of Yotei is a samurai game set in 1600s Japan. Grand Theft Auto 6, on the other hand, is a shooter set in a modern world.
However, they are two of the biggest titles expected this year, and most gamers would want to try them despite their differences. There could be those who may prioritize getting one in case of a nearby release.
Video games have gotten more expensive of late, and there is a lot of speculation that the GTA 6 price might exceed industry norms. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the series' first new entry in over a decade, which is why one could go with the Rockstar Games title if they had to choose.
Therefore, if the GTA 6 release date is anywhere close to that of Ghost of Yotei, it could prove to be serious competition.
