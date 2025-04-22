GTA 6 and the Nintendo Switch 2 are among the biggest gaming releases in 2025. The former, a long-awaited fresh entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and the latter, the successor to a widely popular handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 will only hit mainstream Current-Gen consoles as of writing, that is, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While many would love to see it release on the upcoming hand-held, that may never turn out to be the case. In this article, we will look at three possible reasons why Nintendo Switch 2 might never get get GTA 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 3 reasons why Nintendo Switch 2 might never get GTA 6

1) Possible technological limitations

As mentioned, Nintendo Switch 2 is a hand-held console, and hand-helds are generally not that powerful. Yes, Switch 2's library has some really impressive names such as Elden Ring, the upcoming Borderlands 4, and even Cyberpunk 2077, which would perhaps be the best comparable title on the platform to Grand Theft Auto games.

One can argue that if Nintendo Switch 2 will be able to handle that kind of an open-world game, then why not GTA 6? And while there's no definitive answer at this moment, it cannot be denied that Rockstar Games' next title could be more demanding, going by the first trailer's footage.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also available on PS4 and Xbox One. Even if Switch 2 is as powerful as either, it should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been announced for Last-Gen consoles. The original Nintendo Switch had big titles too, like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption, but GTA 5, an incredibly detailed and expansive title, never launched on it.

2) Mainstream Grand Theft Auto games don't usually get handheld ports

A plethora of GTA games have been released since the series' inception back in 1997, and while some have come to handheld consoles of their time, most mainstream titles haven't. Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas only had PC, PlayStation, and Xbox ports around launch. They did come to mobile, but only after several years, when the technology had caught up.

GTA Vice City Stories, Liberty City Stories, Advance, and Chinatown Wars are a few that launched on handhelds, but they were not exactly major titles like the ones named earlier. In fact, none of them ever came to PC.

Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, the last two mainstream titles in the series so far, also remain on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Taking this into account, Rockstar Games may skip a Nintendo Switch 2 port for GTA 6.

3) It may not be sustainable over time

Although Rockstar is yet to announce a GTA Online-like multiplayer for GTA 6, the former's success seemingly ensures its arrival. The developer might also provide regular content updates for it over time, just as it did for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer.

This, however, does seem to affect the game's performance on platforms over time. PS4 and Xbox One users have complained about various issues in recent years. So, a GTA 6 port for Nintendo Switch 2, which already seems tricky to pull off, may prove to be even more unsustainable after content updates.

So, just like the original Switch never got Grand Theft Auto 5, Switch 2 might never get Grand Theft Auto 6.

