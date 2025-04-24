"Roll up and drop Trailer 2": GTA 6 fans demand trailer 2 while Rockstar posts GTA Online

The wait for more information on GTA 6 continues as Rockstar Games maintains its radio silence on the matter. Nothing at all has been shared about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment by the developer since its first trailer came out over a year ago. However, Rockstar has been posting about GTA Online regularly. A X post also went out earlier today, April 24, 2025, promoting the latest weekly update, but was met with inquiries regarding the sequel.
X user @JimbyRL urged Rockstar to drop Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.
"Roll up and drop Trailer 2"
X user @iyad4PF also demanded the sequel's second trailer in their comment.
"We want trailer 2"
One fan, @Grimmjo67262551, expressed their disappointment over the post not being about Grand Theft Auto 6.
"No news of gta 6 ☹😭"
Another fan, @Bravo2iCy, seemed quite frustrated with the silence surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. They asked others to stop playing GTA Online until Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2.
"Stop playing GTA Online until we get trailer 2."
Here are some more Grand Theft Auto 6-related comments on Rockstar's latest GTA Online weekly update post on X:
The developer's silence is disappointing, but given that a Fall 2025 launch window is being targeted, the title's marketing campaign can be expected to commence in the coming months.
Grand Theft Auto fans have never had to wait for this long between two successive games in the series. Add to that the fact that nothing new has been shown in more than a year — their disappointment is pretty understandable.
However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, did announce Fall 2025 as the targeted GTA 6 release window some time ago, which is not too far. Additionally, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently revealed in an interview that they have found marketing relatively close to a title's release window as the better strategy.
Check out: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO
Taking that into account, we can expect the GTA 6 trailer 2 in the near future. Until then, fans will have to make do with GTA Online or games from other franchises to keep themselves entertained.
