"Roll up and drop Trailer 2": GTA 6 fans demand trailer 2 while Rockstar posts GTA Online

The wait for more information on GTA 6 continues as Rockstar Games maintains its radio silence on the matter. Nothing at all has been shared about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment by the developer since its first trailer came out over a year ago. However, Rockstar has been posting about GTA Online regularly. A X post also went out earlier today, April 24, 2025, promoting the latest weekly update, but was met with inquiries regarding the sequel.

Ad

X user @JimbyRL urged Rockstar to drop Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.

"Roll up and drop Trailer 2"

Fans demand an update on Grand Theft Auto 6 as Rockstar posts about GTA Online 1/3 (Image via X)

X user @iyad4PF also demanded the sequel's second trailer in their comment.

Ad

Trending

"We want trailer 2"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan, @Grimmjo67262551, expressed their disappointment over the post not being about Grand Theft Auto 6.

"No news of gta 6 ☹😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, @Bravo2iCy, seemed quite frustrated with the silence surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. They asked others to stop playing GTA Online until Rockstar Games released GTA 6 trailer 2.

"Stop playing GTA Online until we get trailer 2."

Fans demand an update on Grand Theft Auto 6 as Rockstar posts about GTA Online 2/3 (Image via X)

Here are some more Grand Theft Auto 6-related comments on Rockstar's latest GTA Online weekly update post on X:

Ad

Fans demand an update on Grand Theft Auto 6 as Rockstar posts about GTA Online 3/3 (Image via X)

The developer's silence is disappointing, but given that a Fall 2025 launch window is being targeted, the title's marketing campaign can be expected to commence in the coming months.

Ad

Rockstar Games' latest GTA Online weekly update post disappoints fans as they await GTA 6 trailer 2

Ad

Grand Theft Auto fans have never had to wait for this long between two successive games in the series. Add to that the fact that nothing new has been shown in more than a year — their disappointment is pretty understandable.

However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, did announce Fall 2025 as the targeted GTA 6 release window some time ago, which is not too far. Additionally, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, recently revealed in an interview that they have found marketing relatively close to a title's release window as the better strategy.

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 marketing strategy reportedly revealed by Take-Two Interactive's CEO

Taking that into account, we can expect the GTA 6 trailer 2 in the near future. Until then, fans will have to make do with GTA Online or games from other franchises to keep themselves entertained.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More