GTA Online infinite loading screen: How to fix it (2025)

The GTA Online infinite loading screen issue has been plaguing many players. Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode have had a great run over the last decade and still seem to be doing well in terms of sales. Rockstar Games has also kept the latter fresh via periodic free DLCs, leaving the large playerbase entertained. However, such problems can easily ruin one's experience.

Fortunately, there are a few remedies players can try. Here are some possible fixes for the GTA Online infinite loading screen issue.

GTA Online infinite loading screen issue: Possible fixes (2025)

The GTA Online infinite loading screen looks something like this (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online infinite loading screen issue is such that the game gets stuck on a top-down view of Los Santos. There are likely different causes for this, although it is impossible to determine the exact reason. Thus, try the following potential fixes one at a time and see if any work.

1) How to fix GTA Online infinite loading screen: Check for Windows and GPU updates

The most basic troubleshooting method is updating your Windows. Here's how to do so:

Step 1 : Search for Windows update settings in the taskbar search menu.

: Search for in the taskbar search menu. Step 2: Click on Check for updates.

If an updated version shows up, download and install it. If there are no results, your Windows is up to date. Also, check if your graphics card driver is up to date or not. Follow these steps:

Step 1 : Search for Device Manager in the taskbar search menu.

: Search for in the taskbar search menu. Step 2 : Click on the drop-down arrow on the left of Display adaptors .

: Click on the drop-down arrow on the left of . Step 3 : Right-click your graphics card's name.

: Right-click your graphics card's name. Step 4: Click on Update driver and then select Search automatically for drivers.

If a driver update is detected, install it and try loading GTA Online.

2) How to fix GTA Online infinite loading screen: Verify integrity of files

How to fix GTA Online infinite loading screen: Verify integrity of game files (Image via Epic Games Launcher)

Another simple yet often useful troubleshooting method is verifying the integrity of game files. This can help fix corrupted or missing components that may be causing the problem.

Follow these steps to verify the integrity of Grand Theft Auto 5 files on Steam:

Step 1 : Go to Library and right-click Grand Theft Auto V.

: Go to and right-click Grand Theft Auto V. Step 2 : Click Properties and go to the Installed Files tab.

: Click and go to the tab. Step 3: Select Verify integrity of game files.

The steps are almost similar for the Epic Games Launcher:

Step 1 : Go to Library and click the three dots under Grand Theft Auto V.

: Go to and click the under Grand Theft Auto V. Step 2: Click Manage and select Verify.

Those who own GTA 5 on the Rockstar Games Launcher can perform these steps:

Step 1 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 2 : Click on Grand Theft Auto V under My installed games .

: Click on Grand Theft Auto V under . Step 3: Select Verify Integrity.

Once the files have been verified, launch Grand Theft Auto 5 and try to enter a GTA Online session.

3) How to fix GTA Online infinite loading screen: Resource monitor method

Minimize GTA Online while stuck in an infinite loading screen, and open the Task Manager. Search for it in the taskbar or hit CTRL, ALT, DELETE on the keyboard in that order. Then, perform these steps:

Step 1 : Go to the Performance tab in the Task Manager.

: Go to the tab in the Task Manager. Step 2 : Click Open Resource Monitor .

: Click . Step 3 : Go to the CPU tab and look for GTA5.exe

: Go to the tab and look for Step 4 : Right-click GTA5.exe and select Suspend Process .

: Right-click GTA5.exe and select . Step 5: Wait for 10 seconds, right-click on GTA5.exe again, and select Resume Process.

Open the minimized GTA Online window, and you should be able to enter a new session.

Going into story mode and joining an Invite Only session from there could also help fix the infinite loading screen issue.

Otherwise, visit Rockstar Games' support website and check for the GTA Online server status to see if everything is working from the developer's end.

