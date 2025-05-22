How to get free Dewbauchee Specter in GTA 5 Online update (May 22 - 28, 2025)

The latest GTA 5 Online update has brought the Dewbauchee Specter back to the limelight, as the vehicle can currently be acquired for free as the new Prize Ride. All one has to do is win an LS Car Meet Series race anytime by May 28, 2025, and the Specter will be delivered as a reward. The two-seater sports car is quite popular among players thanks to its remarkable performance and resemblance to the real-life Aston Martin DB10.
However, some may not be familiar with the ride, and even wonder if it’s worth collecting in 2025. To help everyone make the right decision, let’s quickly learn about a few important details about the Dewbauchee Specter featured in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
Dewbauchee Specter in GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (May 22 - 28, 2025)
The GTA Online Dewbauchee Specter made its debut in 2017 with the Import/Export DLC update and immediately caught the attention of many fans for its Aston Martin-like design. While its engine is unidentified, it runs on a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. The in-game files reveal the car's top speed to be 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h), but it actually performs better than that.
According to the popular GTA analyst and content creator Broughy1322, the Specter can go up to a maximum speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.082. While it may not look fast enough on paper, it can beat the following rides in terms of lap timings:
- Dewbauchee Specter
- Vapid Flash GT
- Albany V-STR
- Ubermahct Revolter
- Lamapdati Komoda
- Ubermahct Cypher
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio
- Benefactor Surano
- Obey Omnis e-GT
Furthermore, the GTA 5 Specter is an exotic sports car that performs well in day-to-day usage. Gamers can use it to complete the Superyacht Life missions and earn double bonuses in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
GTA 5 Online update’s Dewbauchee Specter: Design inspiration (May 22 - 28, 2025)
As stated earlier, the primary inspiration behind the GTA Online Specter’s design seems to be the Aston Martin DB10. However, one can find some resemblance to other automobiles too, mainly the following:
- Porsche 918 – Front bumper
- Mercedes-McLaren SLR – Bonnet vents
- Aston Martin One-77 – Rear lights
Overall, it has a rounded yet aerodynamic design that Aston Martin lovers can appreciate.
Final verdict:
The Dewbauchee Specter normally costs about $599,000 from Benny's Original Motor Works. However, as it’s currently featured as the Prize Ride, players should definitely collect it for free in the ongoing GTA 5 Online update event.
