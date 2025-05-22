5 GTA 3 characters that should return in GTA 6

The GTA 3 characters hold a special place among fans. They were the first characters that players got to interact with in an immersive in-game environment. Now, Rockstar Games is preparing to introduce some new characters in GTA 6. The studio is also known for bringing old characters back from previous games. Therefore, the upcoming game should also include some GTA 3 characters.

This article lists five GTA 3 characters that should return in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA 3 characters that should be a part of GTA 6

1) Phil Cassidy

Phil Cassidy’s lookalike was already seen in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto fans are debating whether or not Phil Cassidy appears in GTA 6. The second trailer showed an NPC that looked like the GTA 3 character and also had the same name (Phil). The upcoming game’s character runs an Ammu-Nation store in GTA 6’s Vice City.

Veteran fans will surely admire if the character turns out to be Phil Cassidy, who previously appeared in Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and many other titles.

2) Sam

Similar to Phil, Sam can also be an Ammu-Nation clerk in GTA 6. Sam is a minor character who runs the Ammu-Nation businesses in 3D Universe Liberty City. An interesting fact about the GTA 3 character is that he is modeled and named after Rockstar Games’ current President and Executive Producer, Sam Houser.

It’s been many years since such special characters appeared in a Grand Theft Auto title. Therefore, the studio should consider bringing the Sam character back in the upcoming game.

3) Donald Love

Donald Love is one of the few characters who have appeared or been mentioned in various Grand Theft Auto series games. Even though he is a 3D Universe character, the Vinewood Walk of Fame in GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant has a star in his name. This suggests that the GTA 3 character is present somewhere in the HD Universe.

While the current title did not show him in physical form, Rockstar Games should consider bringing him back in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) D-Ice

D-Ice is a mysterious GTA 3 character who does not appear physically. However, he gives Claude five important missions over the payphone. Since his physical form is still unknown, Rockstar Games can easily introduce a character in Grand Theft Auto 6 by D-Ice’s name.

On the other hand, the studio can simply bring back the original faceless character and make him provide missions to Jason and Lucia over the phone. Fans would love to see mysterious characters returning to the series after many years.

5) Misty

Misty has a long history with the Grand Theft Auto series (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Even though Misty is a minor GTA 3 character, she appears as one of the mom options for the GTA Online protagonist. Since she is already present in the HD Universe, Rockstar Games should consider physically bringing her back in GTA 6.

Misty appeared in various important missions in GTA 3, and she can be a mission provider in GTA 6.

