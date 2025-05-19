Why GTA 6 trailer 3 could be delayed until 2026

Rockstar Games recently dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2, along with around 70 screenshots earlier in May 2025, after a silence of over 500 days. These came out of the blue and provided enough details for fans. However, the studio has again seemingly gone silent regarding the upcoming title, similar to last time.

It goes without saying that after the second trailer and the screenshots, fans will be waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 3. However, there is a high chance that it could get delayed till 2026. This article explains why.

Note: This article is speculative and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games may not release the GTA 6 trailer 3 till 2026

Even though Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, it seemed more like a strategic release before Take-Two Interactive's recent Earnings Call event. On May 2, 2025, the studio announced the delay of GTA 6, which impacted the parent company’s stock value.

The latest trailer and the screenshots was the ideal 'damage-control method' before the Earnings Call event on May 15, 2025. While this is merely speculation, Take-Two's CEO made a statement before the delay announcement.

On March 29, 2025, Strauss Zelnick shared some important details about the GTA 6 marketing strategy in a Bloomberg interview. He stated that promotions for the upcoming title would begin close to the release date. He stated:

“We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement. We found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on one hand and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.”

Only a few days later, we got the GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, and the game's release date of May 26, 2026. If the CEO’s statement was not for the recent reveals, then it could mean that the upcoming announcements, including the GTA 6 trailer 3, may be released in 2026 before the title's release.

There's nearly a year to go before the release date, and it’s been 12 days since Rockstar Games last publicly mentioned GTA 6. Therefore, while the studio’s patterns are unpredictable, it is best not to expect the GTA 6 trailer 3 till 2026.

