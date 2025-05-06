5 biggest waste-of-money items in GTA Online (May 2025)

GTA Online players should be extremely careful while spending money on in-game items. Rockstar Games charges exorbitant rates even for simple commodities. Although some things go on sale every now and then (even in May 2025), spending money on random things can drain you financially very quickly.

This article points out five things in GTA Online that are a waste of money and should be avoided in May 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things that waste your money in GTA Online in May 2025

1) Western Company Duster 300-H

The Duster 300-H failed to make a good impression (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Western Company Duster 300-H is a new plane released in March 2025. Even though it is a small aircraft, it has a high price tag of $1,020,000. However, the price does not justify the plane's worthiness in the game. You should avoid spending money on the Duster 300-H in 2025 for the following reasons:

The plane is slow and takes time to turn.

It can withstand only one RPG and three homing missiles.

Becomes an easy target for enemies during dogfights.

Considering these, buying the Duster 300-H cannot be considered the best investment in GTA Online.

2) Police Predator

The Police Predator boat became available for purchase in December 2024, and Rockstar gave it a price tag of a whopping $3,780,000. Even as of May 2025, it is a useless item you should avoid for these reasons:

The boat is not new; it's been in the game since its launch.

Does not include any special features except for giving a Carbine Rifle upon entry.

Cannot withstand any explosive attack from enemies.

GTA Online players should not spend such a huge amount on an old item like this.

3) Dinka Jester RR Widebody

Although the Dinka Jester RR Widebody is one of the newest cars, it doesn't offer any new value over the old Dinka Jester RR. While the widebody variant costs more, it offers less in return. Here's why spending $2,290,000 on this car is a waste of money:

It is slower than the base model.

Has fewer customization options.

Doesn't even include the Drift Tuning Modification.

Moreover, the default livery cannot be changed, and it looks bad with certain body paints.

4) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle is one of the most expensive weapons in the game, with a price tag of $450,000. While it belongs to the same category as sniper rifles, it is still useless for the following reasons:

Hard to target distant enemies.

It has no upgrades.

The ammo capacity is very low.

Takes four shots to kill a player.

Consider spending money only on the value-for-money things in GTA Online in May 2025.

5) RM-10 Bombushka

The Bombushka is still a waste of money for most players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RM-10 Bombushka is a military aircraft in GTA Online that costs $4,750,000. Even though Rockstar buffed some of its features last year, it is still a waste of money for the following reasons:

The plane is big and difficult to maneuver.

Other players can easily take down the plane due to its slow speed.

Can only tank up to four homing missiles.

If you are into dogfights, you should certainly avoid the RM-10 Bombushka.

