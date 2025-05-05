5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (May 5-8, 2025)

There’s a new GTA Online weekly update currently live in Los Santos. As always, it is an amazing opportunity for players to buy new things and save tons of money on them. Rockstar Games always gives enticing discounts on select cars, vehicles, weapons, and other items, making these in-game events the best time to spend hard-earned money in Los Santos.

However, it’s 2025, and not everybody is worth buying nowadays. This makes it important to know which the best options are, and this article does exactly that by listing five of the best things featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the current GTA Online weekly update event.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Military Rifle, BR8, and more (May 5-8, 2025)

The newest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to acquire these things at a discount till 2 am PT, May 8, 2025:

1) Military Rifle

It’s no secret that weapons are an essential part of the life of Los Santos, and players often need one just to survive in a public lobby. In 2025, there are many options available; however, there’s one currently available for half its price: the Military Rifle. It is an assault rifle seemingly inspired by a Steyr AUG A3.

In terms of performance, the Military Rifle is considered one of the best weapons due to its high damage rate and the ability to fire bullets for long periods at once. These are some of the performance stats of the assault rifle:

Damage: 38/100

Fire Rate: 55/100

Accuracy: 45/100

Range: 45/100

Clip Size: 40/100

The fact that gamers can acquire it only for $198,750 makes it one of the things to obtain in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Players can buy it from the Gun Van seller.

2) BR8

This week is all about Open Wheel Races – special Formula 1-type race events where up to 16 players can compete against each other. Naturally, they want the best car for it, like the Benefactor BR8. It is an open-wheel car that looks like based on multiple Red Bull Racing Team F1 cars.

What makes it stand out from the rest of the Open Wheel Cars is its powerful performance. According to Broughy1322, the vehicle can go up to a staggering top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and holds the quickest lap time of 0:54.555. Not only is it the fastest Formula 1 car, but also one of the best things to acquire in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The BR8 can be purchased for a 40% discounted price of $2,040,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Salvage Yards

A promotional picture of one of the Salvage Yard features (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best ways to earn money in the GTA Online weekly update is through Salvage Yards. These purchasable properties debuted in 2023 and gave players a unique way to make cash in Los Santos.

There are two ways of earning income with this business – the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and the Tow Truck Services respectively. One can easily make over a million every week by accessing every Salvage Yard feature.

The latest event is giving a 40% discount on the property, allowing players to buy one for as low as $972,000 from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

4) Calico GTF

A picture of the Karin Calico GTF is currently featured in the GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you play GTA Online, there’s always a need for a reliable vehicle that not only can help complete missions but also facilitate traversal throughout the map. The Karin Calico GTF is one such vehicle that players should check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It is a two-seater sports liftback that looks like a 6th-generation Toyota Celica (T200).

In terms of performance, the Calico GTF can complete one lap in about 1:02.963 and reach a top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h). Furthermore, the vehicle possesses an AWD drivetrain, allowing players to have a stable grip on the road even on wet surfaces.

Rockstar is currently allowing gamers to obtain the Calico GTF for as low as $897,750 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Vivanite

Lastly, there’s the Karin Vivanite, a five-door hybrid minivan/SUV that Rockstar added to the game in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC. It highly resembles a Toyota Sienna.

When it comes to performance, the Vivanite possesses an HSW top speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) and can take 1:03.714 to complete one lap. This makes it one of the fastest SUVs currently featured at a 40% discount, thanks to the GTA Online weekly update.

The Vivanite is purchasable from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a sale price of $963,000.

As always, buying new things depends on one’s preferences and requirements. However, all of the aforementioned properties are some of the best that gamers must check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

